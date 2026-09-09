How the Browns’ 2026 Season Could Look Very Different With a Week 1 Win

Those who follow the Cleveland Browns on a daily basis have likely heard one narrative that has been discussed all summer. That involves the team getting off to an 0-2 start and returning home in Week 3, where fans may mutiny if Deshaun Watson is the starting quarterback.

That is the most doom-and-gloom option but not one that is assured to happen, even if the Browns are not exactly the best at winning Week 1 games since 1999.

So what if the Browns do pull off the upset against the Jacksonville Jaguars? How will that impact the rest of the season?

Browns can shift 2026 narrative with a Week 1 win

A Week 1 win is the best possible way to start an NFL season. For the Browns, it would ensure the team heads home with at least a 1-1 record before the home opener against the Carolina Panthers. That means a potential loss to Baker Mayfield in Week 2 would not sink the season.

The Browns take on the Panthers in Week 3, quickly followed by a Thursday night game in Week 4 at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Week 5 features a road game against the New York Jets.

Starting at least 1-1 means the Browns should, at worst, be 2-3 after Week 5. That keeps them right in the mix and means the season is still competitive as we head deeper into October. Winning becomes much more attainable as well due to the added confidence a Week 1 win would provide. It would prove to everyone on the roster that the season is not actually hopeless, as so many are predicting.

What remains unknown is Watson's status in this scenario. If the team wins Week 1 and he plays well, the questions about his job security should fade to the background for some time. But if the team wins in spite of him, a win sets up a scenario where head coach Todd Monken may have to think about switching quarterbacks to save the season.

Winning from the start at least makes a potential quarterback change something constructive as opposed to something geared toward more losing.

The Browns must overcome history on Sunday as the team is 3-23-1 in Week 1 games since returning to the NFL in 1999. The good news is two of those wins have come recently, with the latest in 2023. That was also the last time the Browns made the playoffs, making a Week 1 victory a potentially good omen.