Browns Star Snubbed in ESPN's Prediction of Top 100 Players

September has finally arrived and that means the 2026 NFL regular season is near. That also means it is time for projections and predictions from a variety of outlets.

The Cleveland Browns are, unfortunately, not expected to be a contending team in 2026. Yet there is still talent on the roster, especially on defense. That was reflected in ESPN's list predicting the top 100 players in the NFL this season. A list that is headlined by none other than new Los Angeles Rams star Myles Garrett.

The Browns landed two players on the list, but a key player is missing and people are noticing.

Browns star missing from ESPN Top 100 list

Carson Schwesinger shows up at No. 85 and Jared Verse is at No. 69. And that's it for the Browns. But where is Denzel Ward? ESPN's own Daniel Oyefusi called out the snub, saying it was "egregious."

Two Browns — Carson Schwesinger (No. 85) and Jared Verse (No. 69) — made ESPN’s projection of the top-100 players of the 2026 NFL season.



*Denzel Ward was an egregious snub* https://t.co/oMIDb21fGb — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 1, 2026

Ward is fresh off his fifth Pro Bowl appearance and just signed a record deal for his position. He is still widely viewed as an elite corner and it seems he should be on this list without much argument.

Yet it's possible this is a byproduct of the Browns not being expected to do much of anything in 2026. This list is also a prediction of who will be the best this season. Ward is entering his ninth NFL season and perhaps ESPN is predicting a drop-off in his production due to injuries and/or overall wear and tear.

His contract seems to indicate the organization believes he is still at the peak of his powers. Otherwise, he likely would have been traded by this front office just like Garrett was. Keeping Ward around also shows the front office believes this team is closer to contention than what outsiders may think. Trading him would have signaled a full rebuilding phase, which is not the path being taken right now.

Speaking of Garrett, it may hurt Browns fans to see him show up at No. 1 overall. That is not a surprise, but it does stand out when seeing his top spot compared to Verse at No. 69 overall. The hope is the trade ends up being worth it in terms of building a team that can actually compete for the playoffs instead of the No. 1 overall pick.

Ward is expected to be part of that turnaround and he can do so with some added motivation in 2026.