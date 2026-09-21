3 College QBs Who Could Be Drafted by the Browns in 2027

The Browns secured a significant victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, raising hopes that Cleveland may not be as bad as many people expected this season.

If the Browns manage to win a handful of games this season, it could jeopardize their chances of landing a top quarterback in the draft, such as Arch Manning from Texas or Dante Moore from Oregon.

However, here are three quarterbacks the Browns could still consider drafting in the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft.

Trinidad Chambliss from Ole Miss

Chambliss has been on a mission through the first three games of the season, throwing for 924 yards and seven touchdowns. Ole Miss had a huge win over LSU on Saturday night, and Chambliss showed why he could be a first-round pick, throwing for 363 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

Although Chambliss appears to have the right qualities, a few factors could cause him to drop down the draft board. He is only about six feet tall and will turn 25 before the next NFL season starts.

Chambliss likely won't be one of the first two or three quarterbacks taken, but he could be in the middle of the first round.

CJ Carr from Notre Dame

Carr is the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr and might be able to play himself into a first-round pick. Heading into the college football season, Carr had a wide range of opinions about where he could be drafted, and as of now, he looks like a possible top-10 pick. Carr excels at spreading the ball around. In three games this season, he has thrown for 726 yards and six touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Julian Sayin from Ohio State

Sayin is a hard prospect to evaluate because in the middle of last season, he looked like he was on track to be the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. However, he has taken a step back. Sayin now seems more like a late first-round pick. If the Browns win more games than expected, Cleveland could select Sayin in the early to mid-20s of the draft.

Through the first three games of the season, Sayin has thrown for 839 yards and six touchdowns to one interception.

Sayin has a few tough tests in the next two months, playing Iowa, Indiana, USC, Oregon and Michigan, which could boost his draft stock if he plays well.