3 Free Agent EDGE Rushers for Browns to Explore After Myles Garrett Trade

On Monday, the Browns made a significant move by trading their star pass rusher Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams.

Although Cleveland received young pass rusher Jared Verse in return, it should still look to bring in additional pass-rushing support this offseason, and here are three names the Browns should look to add.

Joey Bosa

Many Browns fans wear their scarlet and gray on Saturdays to cheer for Ohio State, and plenty of them remember Bosa from his time with the Buckeyes between 2013 and 2015, when he helped Ohio State clinch the 2014 national championship.

Bosa has spent the last 10 seasons in the NFL, with nine of those on the Chargers and one recent season with the Buffalo Bills. Standing at 6-foot-5, he will turn 31 this July, but he still has the potential to deliver a handful of solid games for an NFL team. The Browns should definitely consider signing him.

While there’s a chance Bosa is aiming to join a Super Bowl contender, if no one comes knocking, he might have to settle for a team like the Browns. Last season, he recorded five sacks across 15 games, and if he can replicate those numbers for another season, he would be a valuable addition alongside Verse.

Yetur Gross-Matos

Gross-Matos has been in the NFL for six seasons, starting his career with the Carolina Panthers and spending the last two with the San Francisco 49ers. The 6-foot-5 defensive end had limited playing time in San Francisco, appearing in just 19 games while dealing with knee and hamstring injuries, which prevented him from recording a single sack last season.

The Browns might consider taking a chance on Gross-Matos, as he is only 28 and could still have a few good seasons left. While he may not become a standout player, he has the potential to be a reliable pass rusher who can contribute and make a few impactful plays.

Derek Barnett

Cleveland moved on from the No. 1 pass rusher in the 2017 NFL Draft by trading away Garrett, but it may look to add Barnett, whom the Eagles selected with the 14th overall pick that same year. Barnett played seven seasons in Philadelphia, recording 21.5 sacks over 73 games, and spent the last three seasons with the Texans, where he tallied 12.5 sacks in 39 games.

Barnett could provide Cleveland with valuable locker-room experience at defensive end, helping younger players like Verse, who is entering his third season.