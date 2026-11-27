The Cleveland Browns have given fans plenty to be thankful for in 2026. The team entered the holiday week with a 6-4 record and received the honor of being flexed into the Sunday night slot on NBC for the game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

This also comes at a time when the rival Pittsburgh Steelers are imploding, which should be a popular Thanksgiving conversation topic in Northeast Ohio.

The Browns are favorites in this one but can't let that get to their heads, especially after coming off a bye week and enjoying Thanksgiving.

Here are three keys to victory in Sunday's matchup:

1. Avoid Another Early Deficit

The Browns have been comeback experts so far this season. The latest came in Week 10 when Deshaun Watson engineered yet another come-from-behind win, this time against his former team in the Houston Texans.

The comebacks have been thrilling, but at some point the luck may run out. The Browns fell into a quick 17-0 deficit against Houston. In the prior win against Tennessee back in Week 7, the Browns were down 14-0 against one of the worst teams in football.

Just one mistake could have been the difference in both wins. The Raiders have lost three in a row, but Fernando Mendoza is coming off a three-touchdown performance in only his second NFL start. He is expected to have star tight end Brock Bowers back as well, so it's important the Browns don't come out sluggish early in this one.

2. More Production From RB1

Watson has been relied upon much more as a rusher due to lackluster production from Quinshon Judkins. The quarterback actually led the team in rushing in the win over Houston with 49 yards, compared to only 38 from Judkins. The back did, however, find the end zone with under a minute left in the game.

Again, Watson has been able to overcome early deficits and use his legs effectively. Yet this is a player with a serious injury history and one who spent nearly two years off the field due to an Achilles injury.

The Browns need to be able to rely upon Judkins if he is going to be getting the bulk of the carries. If he struggles, the team may need to limit his carries and go with the other options on the depth chart.

3. Stay Within the Moment

This is a major opportunity for this Browns team now that the rest of the AFC North seems to be dealing with issues. A win Sunday would push the Browns to 7-4 before next week's showdown with the first-place Cincinnati Bengals.

Yet a loss drops the team to 6-5 and could lead to questions about whether this team is an actual contender.

The Browns are incredibly young all over the roster and are coming off a bye week. The offense may also be without Denzel Boston as he deals with a quad injury. That means players like Harold Fannin Jr. and KC Concepcion, in their first Sunday night game, will need to play like experienced veterans.

Browns rookie WR Denzel Boston was dealing with a toe injury previously but now he’s listed with a quad injury. https://t.co/74bLPqM8RK — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) November 25, 2026

The Browns are currently a comfortable lock for the postseason. However, the NFL sees drastic change every week, just ask the Steelers, and a loss to the Raiders would mark three losses in the last four games.

It is a rare occurrence for the Browns to not only play on a Sunday night, but to be the betting favorite as well. The team needs to live up to that confidence and not slip up against an inferior opponent.

The same is true for Watson as he seems to finally be advertised by the Browns in the fifth year of his tenure. A bad performance would only lead to more criticism.