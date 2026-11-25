Browns Head coach Todd Monken is a vocal leader. The kind of guy that players love to have in their corner.

All season long, he has shown not only a deep desire to win and succeed on Sundays, but also a commitment to helping both new and veteran players keep improving. Even now, as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, he is quick to recognize and praise opposing competitors, even those who could stand in the Browns' way of coming away with a win.

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, Monken took time during his media availability to praise Las Vegas Raiders tight end and former Georgia Bulldog Brock Bowers. The Browns are taking on Bowers and the Raiders this coming Sunday, Nov. 29, at 8:20 p.m. EST in a primetime showdown from Huntington Bank Field.

"He's just wired the right way, man. He's unique," Monken said. "He's rare. From the moment he got to Georgia, I always tell the story: we used to mess with him and call him Buddy the Ole' Lab. You could play ball all day, and his tongue would be hanging out, and he never wanted to come out. He would just want to keep playing..."

Monken, the Bulldogs' offensive coordinator from 2020 through 2022, coached Bowers during his freshman and sophomore seasons. He said that from the moment Bowers came into the program, he excelled.

"He got to Georgia, and we were in the stadium. Winter conditioning," Monken continued. "You are doing the old-school run: run the long, walk the short around the football field... You had to run as a group... So, there were groups together, and I will never forget this... On his first day there, they had to meet a certain time; they start running, and he is 10 yards in front of all of them. Now, I could never have done that.

"Here, you are first day; you are going to run with the pack; everyone is going to say you're showboating, you are trying to impress the coaches; that is all he knows. All he knows is one speed and work..."

During Monken's span coaching Bowers, the Bulldogs won back-to-back national championships and Bowers was one of the offensive catalysts, hauling in 119 receptions for 1,824 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also rushed 13 times for 165 yards and four scores.

Browns HC Todd Monken talks about #Raiders TE Brock Bowers who he coached at Georgia pic.twitter.com/oImPaEcus0 — Sanjit T. (@Sanjit__T) November 24, 2026

Monken went on to joke that he hopes Bowers is still hurt this weekend, which would give the Browns an advantage this weekend in defending the passing attack. Obviously, he doesn't actually mean it, though.

"And uh, hopefully, he is still hurt," he said with a grin.

Bowers has been dealing with both ankle and quadriceps injuries that kept him out of the Raiders' Week 11 loss to the Denver Broncos. Without him in the game, the passing attack leaned more towards Ashton Jeanty and Jack Bech, with the tight end targets going to Ian Thomas and Michael Mayer.

While Bowers is a really important piece to the Raiders' offense, rookie Fernando Mendoza, being so fresh and impressionable, has allowed him to adjust to whoever he ends up getting on the field with.

But as Monken alluded to, if the Browns can match up with the Raiders on Sunday without Bowers on the field, they will be in a much better position to lock down the former No. 1 overall pick.