4 Games That Will Decide Whether Cleveland Browns Make the Playoffs

Now that the Browns 2026 schedule has been released for well over one month, everybody has had time to absorb Cleveland’s upcoming season.

The Browns want to be a surprise team this upcoming season with new head coach Todd Monken. He was hired to win games and develop players. As long as Cleveland’s young roster can continue to produce on the field, wins should follow for the 60-year-old first-time head coach.

If the Browns are going to be one of the surprise stories in the NFL this season, they’ll need to win a few big matchups in the regular season.

These games will decide whether or not the Browns make the playoffs in 2026.

Week 1 @ Jacksonville Jaguars

This will be the first opportunity for the Browns to showcase a new identity in the Monken era.

The Jaguars were a playoff team last season and Travis Hunter didn’t even play a major role. So if the Browns are able to show signs of life offensively, or even beat the Steelers, that bodes well for Cleveland’s upcoming 2026 campaign.

Week 6 @ Baltimore Ravens

The Browns have a tremendously difficult schedule to start their season. And this is one of the most difficult games they will play all year.

In Week 5, the Browns travel to play the New York Jets in what should be a winnable game for Cleveland. Could they use that momentum to travel to Baltimore and upset the Ravens, who will almost certainly be a big favorite in this game?

New Ravens head coach Jesse Minter has never done this before. Last season, quarterback Lamar Jackson never looked right. A big win in Baltimore would do wonders for the Browns.

Week 8 @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland football seasons typically boils down to one question:

Were you able to beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh?

The Browns haven’t won a regular season game in Pittsburgh since 2003. But it’s a revamped AFC North, and Monken isn’t the only new coach in the division.

If Cleveland’s defense is able to get after new Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers, the Browns could have a fighting chance against the Steelers. A win to start an important month of November against Cleveland’s biggest rival would do wonders for the team’s culture – and playoff chances.

Week 12 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Browns have the luxury of hosting the Raiders in a very winnable game coming off of Cleveland’s bye week.

Rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza should likely be under center for Las Vegas by this point in the season. Historically, rookie passers struggle on the road, especially against teams with an extra week to prepare their defense.

It’s another AFC matchup inside Huntington Bank Field that the Browns will need to capitalize on.