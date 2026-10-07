5 Browns Who Could Be Playing Their Way Onto the Trade Block

As we enter week five of the NFL Season, the trade deadline is just about a month away.

The cutoff time for teams to make moves is November 10th, 2026, at 4 p.m. ET

Here are five names that could be on the move in the near future.

Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski high-fives guard Teven Jenkins (74) and guard Teven Jenkins (74) during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5. Teven Jenkins

So far this season, Teven Jenkins has yet to see the field as he is dealing with a back injury.

In 2025, Jenkins finished as one of the NFL's best run-blocking guards. For the Browns, they made a plethora of moves on the offensive line this offseason in free agency and the NFL Draft, so they may want to focus on their young core.

While the injury makes trading him a bit trickier, there could be a team like the Green Bay Packers who want to improve their run game.

Jul 30, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) lines up against defensive end Julian Okwara (99) during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4. Dawand Jones

Since the Browns drafted "Big Thanos" in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, there has been one big problem with the former Ohio State Buckeye: injuries.

When Jones has actually seen the field, his gigantic frame has played a great benefit for the Browns' run game.

Similar to Jenkins, maybe there is a team that wants to send a late-round pick and take a flyer on the 6'8" 370lbs lineman.

"A contender could trade for Jerry Jeudy..



The Cleveland Browns have Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/7rZW6E7rZy — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 5, 2026

3. Jerry Jeudy

After taking two receivers early in the 2026 NFL Draft, it has been very clear that Jerry Jeudy is nearing the end of his Browns tenure.

Since the 2024 season where Jeudy finished with over 1,200 yards, his production has simply fallen off a cliff.

So far in 2026, he has only five catches through four games.

While the trade value may not be incredibly high, the Browns only spent a 2024 fifth- and sixth-round pick to get the former first-rounder.

Maybe there's a team like the Tennessee Titans that could use another man in the receiver room.

Sep 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Hickman (33) reacts after a play against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. Ronnie Hickman

This one is a bit of a hot take, but it actually may not be the most surprising trade the Browns could make.

Yes, Ronnie Hickman is only 24 years old, but he currently ranks near the bottom of all NFL safeties in the 2026 season according to PFF.

Especially with the addition of Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in this past year's draft, Hickman's starting job is on the line.

For the Browns organization, they brought Hickman in as an undrafted free agent in 2023. Therefore, any return you get is a positive gain.

While the fans may not want to see the former Buckeye leave, if a team wants to send valuable capital it will be hard for the Browns to say no.

Do the Browns NEED to get rid of a QB now that Dillon Gabriel has been activated from IR? pic.twitter.com/8c9vsQBcMQ — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) October 7, 2026

1. Dillon Gabriel

Potentially the biggest Brown who has flown under the radar this season is Dillon Gabriel.

In the final preseason game this year against the Patriots, Gabriel put on a clinic. In the game, he completed 12 out of 15 passes for 187 yards and 3 touchdowns.

After that game, Gabriel was placed on IR with a back injury but is expected to return soon. The big question now is whether the Browns roster four quarterbacks.

If they decide to only keep three, Gabriel stands out like a sore thumb as every other option has publicly received praise from head coach Todd Monken.

As more quarterback injuries occur around the league, there is a high chance a team makes a call for the former Heisman candidate.