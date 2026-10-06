4 Reasons Why the Browns Should Avoid Trading Shedeur Sanders

Ever since Deshaun Watson began impressing many people as the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback, some have begun calling for Cleveland to dish out their young quarterback.

If you ask me, it would not be a smart decision to deal Shedeur Sanders at this moment.

Here are four reasons why:

Former Colorado teammates Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) and Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) talk on the field after the game of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

4. It's too early to give up.

The Browns drafted Sanders with the 144th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

In his first offseason with the team, Sanders was not given a fair chance to even get reps with the starters under former head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Taking that into consideration, Sanders finished the 2025 season as the Browns' starting quarterback, in which he threw for over 1400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He was also named a Pro Bowl selection.

As of now Sanders has a lot of talent, but it is raw. Some say sitting behind Deshaun Watson is ruining his career, but I believe he is getting valuable experience watching Watson succeed while still getting reps in practice.

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before the game at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. 10 years down the line.

After this season, Watson's contract will expire, and he will become a free agent. Whether Cleveland decides to re-sign him or not, he is currently 31 years old and not getting any younger.

Let's say the Browns end up dealing Sanders. What will they do after Watson is done? Would it not be nice to immediately insert a guy who has been in the Todd Monken system, sitting and learning from the sideline this whole time?

Also, It has been shown through film that he has the potential to end up as the next Sam Darnold or Mac Jones. Each of those guys was written off by their former teams when all they needed was a change of scenery and a new offensive system.

If the Browns get rid of Sanders, especially knowing Cleveland's luck, it almost feels guaranteed that it will come back to bite them in the future.

Source: #Browns are not looking

to trade QB Shedeur Sanders.

They really like how Sanders has

developed under Todd Monken this year and want to keep developing him. “There is absolutely nothing cooking there” I was told. pic.twitter.com/qQ1dCErjXq — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) October 5, 2026

2. If there's any team that needs QB depth, its the Browns.

The last time the Browns made it through an entire season with the same starting quarterback each week was back when Baker Mayfield led the Browns to a playoff win in the 2020 season.

Since then, a combination of bad QB play, injuries, and contracts has pretty much led the Browns to go into each season knowing they will need more than one guy.

Once again, it makes much more sense to plug in a guy who knows the system, has sat and watched, and really is a leader on the team over a veteran free agent in the case Watson can't play.

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) practices before the game at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. The Fanbase would riot.

Week three of the 2018 season featured one of the most memorable Browns moments in recent history.

With the first pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Browns selected Baker Mayfield. In that week three matchup on Thursday Night Football at home against the Jets, Mayfield made his debut.

From that moment on, the feeling he brought to Browns fans was one they hadn't felt in a very long time. Hope.

Since he was traded in 2022, Cleveland hasn't had a guy who had that same swagger, gave the fans the same feeling, and overall brought everyone together. No disrespect to Joe Flacco, but he came in as a veteran and wasn't with the team for very long.

Any moment Shedeur Sanders steps on the field, the feeling of excitement roams through the air regardless of whether the Browns are in Cleveland or not.

If the Browns trade him away, it will be the second time within 10 years that a beloved quarterback gets dealt.