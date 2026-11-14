Texans Rule Out Two Key Players Ahead of Browns Matchup on Sunday

On Friday, the Cleveland Browns, just two days ahead of their matchup against the Houston Texans at home, announced that they would be without safety Ronnie Hickman and fullback Mike Burton.

Rookie Browns wideout Denzel Boston was also ruled questionable, putting the team in an even more difficult spot on Sunday against the Texans.

But the Browns aren't the only team banged up.

Following the Browns' injury report, a few hours passed, and the Texans issued their injury report ahead of Sunday's game, ruling out newly acquired wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. and defensive end Danielle Hunter.

Most importantly, the Texans may be without defensive end Will Anderson Jr., too, as the 6-foot-4, 243-pound defensive end is reportedly dealing with an ankle injury.

The #Browns won't face DE Danielle Hunter or WR Marvin Harrison Jr. on Sunday—and DE Will Anderson Jr. is in question with an ankle injury. https://t.co/wM1hRzoezb — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 13, 2026

The Impact For Houston

For the Texans, not having Anderson Jr. on Sunday is something that could be a big impact, as the two-time pro bowler has put together a great season with 9.5 sacks in only eight games. Anderson Jr. has surpassed his 2023 rookie sack total (7.0 sacks) and will look to surpass the career high he set last season with 12.0 sacks.

Offensively, the Texans are looking to get Harrison Jr. involved more following their trade with the Arizona Cardinals, as Harrison Jr. became a part of the franchise on October 12 and has only been targeted 11 times in the three games played.

On the season, with both the Cardinals and the Texans, he has only been targeted 24 times with 11 receptions, averaging around 13.2 yards per reception. That is good enough for just 145 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

He hasn't had a big impact on the game this season, but missing Sunday keeps him behind the curve as he tries to adjust to the new system in Houston.

With Harrison Jr. out, the Texans will have to work in other guys on the offensive side of the ball.

While Anderson Jr. ruled questionable, the Texans know they will be without at least one defensive end in Hunter, as he is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Hunter has played in all eight games ahead of the matchup against the Browns and has played in all games since 2022, dating back to his days with the Minnesota Vikings. Hunter has been with Houston since 2024 and will miss his first game as a Texan on Sunday.

What does this mean exactly for the Cleveland Browns?

With the Texans' injury report being out and a good chunk of important pieces being on the list, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson could have bought himself another week to succeed as the starter.

Defensively, the Browns will have a much easier time at locking down the passing game with Harrison Jr. inactive.

The two sides will clash at 1:00 p.m. EST from Huntington Bank Field on Sunday, Nov. 15.