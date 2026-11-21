The Cleveland Browns have been battered and bruised this season.

But every time it looks like they are going to be outmatched, guys step up to fill the necessary voids.

Coming out of the Week 11 bye, the Browns look to be pretty much all healthy, intact and ready to finish the year strong. With a 6-4 record, all while remaining in the hunt for the No. 1 spot in the AFC North and a playoff position, the Browns are set to finish the year on a high note.

Here is where the Browns stand coming out of the bye week:

Deshaun Watson Should Be All Set

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Logan Hall (96) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Deshaun Watson missed a Week 9 meeting with the New Orleans Saints due to concussion protocol, a situation that popped up following the Browns' Week 8 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

One of the most concerning things that can happen is post-concussion syndrome, which often occurs when an individual gets another concussion quickly following their initial. Watson being held out of Week 9, though, allowed him to return in Week 10 to take on the Houston Texans, where the Browns would win 27-24.

With no issues in that game, it seems that Watson is all good and will be able to lead the Browns through the final seven games of the season.

Rest For the Heavy Workers

On Wednesday, Nov. 18, ESPN Insider Daniel Oyefusi confirmed that the Browns were letting the players off for most of the bye week, allowing them to get much-needed rest and time to spend on their own.

Some of the team's biggest leaders and heavy workload carriers were not stretching or doing much during individual drills. That group included the likes of cornerback Denzel Ward, defensive tackle Mason Graham, linebackers Carson Schwesinger and Quincy Williams, tight end Blake Whiteheart and offensive tackle Tytus Howard.

Browns holding a short practice today before letting players off for the rest of the bye week.



Ronnie Hickman returned to practice after missing the Texans game with a concussion.



A handful of guys were not stretching or doing much during individual drills: Denzel Ward, Mason… — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) November 18, 2026

Schwesinger and Graham have already been banged up a bit this season, so giving them time to catch back up is important.

Along with that squad, a different group of players was not seen at all, with rookie wideout Denzel Boston and rookie offensive guard Austin Barber standing out. Both have been heavily involved in the Browns' offense through their first year in the league.

There is no real concern that they are dealing with anything of note, but both will be interesting to follow after the bye.

Along with Barber and Boston, defensive ends Isaiah McGuire and Derek Barnett, and offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins were not seen either.

Return For Hickman

Safety Ronnie Hickman missed the Browns' win over the Texans due to a concussion.

However, he did return to practice on Wednesday to begin preparation for a return following the bye week. While rookie safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren and standout safety Grant Delpit have done a good job locking down the position with him off the field, Hickman will give the team a boost in depth when he returns.

He has played in nine games this season, recording 57 tackles, four pass deflections, two fumble recoveries and one interception.

Injured List

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns fullback Michael Burton (34) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Browns have been lucky to not place many players on the injured list this season.

The most recent addition was fullback Michael Burton, who was added on Nov. 14 ahead of the Texans game. He is set to be out for at least four weeks due to a calf injury.

Along with Burton, defensive tackle Kalia Davis, guard Teven Jenkins and running back Rahiem Sanders stand out as notable players on the injured reserve.

The Browns next hit the field on Sunday, Nov. 29, in a matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders from Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland. The two sides will play in a primetime showing at 8:20 p.m. EST.