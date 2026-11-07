An Infamous Draft Night Prank Gives Shedeur Sanders Extra Motivation Against Saints

During the 2025 NFL Draft, Shedeur Sanders had a historic slide all the way down to the fifth round.

Eventually, the Cleveland Browns took the Colorado Buffalo with the 144th pick in the draft.

However, when the Browns called Sanders, it was not the first call he received during the draft process.

An NFL official said the league is looking into how Shedeur Sanders’ private number was leaked and then used for this prank call: pic.twitter.com/h5P1CIIQlI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 27, 2025

The Prank

On night two of the draft, Shedeur received a call from someone pretending to be Mickey Loomis, the GM of the New Orleans Saints.

During the call, the prankster told Sanders that New Orleans would be selecting him soon. Eventually, the caller went on to say, "Actually, you're going to have to wait a bit longer. Sorry about that."

What Sanders didn't know at the time was that the caller was not Loomis or even anyone in the Saints organization.

Instead, the call came from 21-year-old Jax Ulbrich. Jax is the son of Jeff Ulbrich, who is the defensive coordinator for the Saints' rival, the Atlanta Falcons. Reportedly, Jax got Shedeur's number off an iPad he found at his parents' home.

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Chance To Find Revenge, Even If It Wasn't the Saints' Fault

In the end, the prank really had nothing to do with the Saints, other than the fact that they were the team used as a cover-up.

However, New Orleans just so happens to be Sanders' first opponent in 2026 as the starting quarterback.

Unlike last season, when Sanders came in at a time when wins did not matter, the Browns are actually in a place to compete in 2026. With a chance at the playoffs and a potential first-ever AFC North title on the line, every game, every drive, and every play matters.

By far, this will be the highest-stakes game of Sanders' professional career.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) walk out to the field prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going Forward

Depending on how Sanders performs and the injury status of Deshaun Watson, this game could be one of the only chances Shedeur gets to show Cleveland his potential as the starting quarterback.

Coming into this season, many fans thought Sanders would be the starter over Watson, or at least take over after Watson performed poorly. With the shocking start, Sanders has settled in as the number-two option.

But this can't distract the Browns from remembering that Deshaun Watson is 31 years old and in the last year of his contract.

If Shedeur is able to play well, get wins for the Browns while Watson is out, and leave the organization with some impressive film to watch, the 2027 NFL Draft and future quarterback plans may look different than many think.

Regardless, we can only think one week at a time, and a win for the Browns is the most important thing at the moment.