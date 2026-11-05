What Shedeur Sanders Needs to do to Win First 2026 Start

The Cleveland Browns are preparing to head into their Week 9 matchup without their starting quarterback, Deshaun Watson.

The good news for Cleveland is that Shedeur Sanders is the backup. Don't forget Sanders and Watson battled it out in training camp, with many fans believing Shedeur should have been selected as the guy.

Now that he will be starting on the road against the New Orleans Saints, here are some things Sanders needs to do to get a win in his first start of 2026.

Sep 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) warms up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Get The Ball Out Quick

Currently, the Browns have allowed the most sacks in the entire NFL this season, with 33.

While a lot of fault goes to the offensive line, a handful of sacks and really lots of plays that didn't work successfully come from Deshaun Watson holding onto the football for far too long.

Especially with Sanders, if he sits in the pocket too long, he will most likely turn the ball over. Last season, we saw this on display as he finished his rookie season with 10 interceptions thrown.

If Shedeur can find targets quickly, Cleveland has some great playmakers that can take the majority of the workload. That leads me into my next key to starting Sanders

KC Concepcion is already one of the SHIFTIEST slot WR’s in the entire NFL.



Through 7 GP, Concepcion has recorded 30 receptions and 383 total yards.



The Browns rookie WR is IMPOSSIBLE to stop in open space 😳🕹️ https://t.co/AzawKHVuhW pic.twitter.com/d1OnKCQkgE — Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) October 30, 2026

Keep It Simple

While Sanders does have some nice athletic talent and playmaking ability, it is still pretty raw as the quarterback is only in his second season.

With that being said, head coach Todd Monken needs to treat this start for Sanders like the week two matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In that game, Deshaun Watson was able to bounce back from a really poor week one performance in Jacksonville. Not only did he look great, he built confidence that carried into the next games that followed.

For Monken and Sanders, they must take the same approach. Keep the game plan simple, and when Sanders needs to pass have him get the ball out quickly to the numorous young playmkaers this team has to offer.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) runs the ball as Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) defends during the second half of an NFL game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Establish the Run Game

Finally, the Browns were able to get their run game going against the Tennessee Titans. However, Pittsburgh did a great job once again at stopping Cleveland from gaining yards on the ground.

Looking at the Saints, in over 200 rushing attempts from opponents, they have allowed about 4.8 yards per carry.

This is great news for Cleveland. If Quinshon Judkins can move the ball down the field and capitalize on red zone drives, maybe the Browns can take a page out of the Buccaneers' playbook and not have to rely on the quarterback as much.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) walk out to the field prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Browns Must Win

While it will be nice to see how much improvement Shedeur Sanders has made since last season, this game is a must win for the Browns.

Last season, there wasn't much on the line when Sanders stepped in. Now, Cleveland not only has a chance for their first playoff appearance since 2023, but their first AFC North title ever.