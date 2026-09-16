Deshaun Watson’s Self-Evaluation After Browns’ Week 1 Humiliation Adds Insult to Injury

The Cleveland Browns’ uninspiring performance at the quarterback position during a Week 1 visit to the Jaguars has been at the core of every conversation surrounding the team and its short-term future since Sunday.

Deshaun Watson started his first game since October and 2024, and promptly proceeded to disappoint Browns fans with a unique combination of holding the ball too long, not finding open receivers, being reckless with the ball, getting sacked, committing a couple of delay of game penalties, and just not being able to move the chains very efficiently until garbage time kicked in.

Although he finished 16 for 22 with 205 yards, one touchdown, one interception and one fumble for the game, those numbers seem abnormally benevolent for anyone who actually watched, especially the first half. By the end of the second quarter, Jacksonville had already built an insurmountable 24-0 lead on its way to a breezy 34-10 victory that might dupe an unsuspecting fan into thinking the game was somewhat competitive at any point. It wasn’t

Yet, you wouldn’t know it based on Watson’s comments when evaluating his own game.

"Finding completions, operating well. I mean that's pretty much it. Had one turnover, a couple, that one sack fumble, obviously got to protect the ball, but we covered it. Yeah, that's pretty much it for real."

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson on what he did well Sunday.



"Finding completions, operating well. I mean that's pretty much it. Had one turnover, a couple, that one snap fumble, obviously got to protect the ball, but we covered it. Yeah, that's pretty much it for real." pic.twitter.com/dpZPblgjAt — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 16, 2026

Of course, we already know Watson is set to keep the momentum going as he’ll start the Browns’ Week 2 contest against the Bucs, also on the road.

Why Deshaun Watson’s comments are so infuriating to Browns’ fans

Watson didn’t cross the 30-yard passing mark until inside the two-minute mark in the first half, and by then the Jaguars already had the game pretty much wrapped up. To suggest he played a mediocre game would be a merciful assessment. It was downright awful.

So for him to stand in front of the media -- who he’s now accusing of expecting positive performances in exchange for $230 million, or something like that -- and say he played well is truly insulting.

Sadly, he’s not alone in the gaslighting campaign.

Head coach Todd Monken has done his part enabling Watson during his short stint with the team, including this from his post-film watching eval on Monday: "There were some really good things on film, some things that you can build on.”

Monken actually pointed to “the touchdown at the end, sure, that was garbage time,” as one of those “really good things” Watson accomplished in Week 1, in what’s starting to feel like a conscious effort to alienate the Browns’ fanbase.

Unsurprisingly, Monken has already denied that Watson will be playing for his job in Tampa, seemingly insulating his quarterback once again from any consequences due to lack of performance.

The worst part is there shouldn’t be any reason to expect the Browns’ quarterback to play any better at this point. Why? Because since everything is fine and dandy with Watson, there’s nothing to fix.

And if that’s the case, there’s a chance that Cleveland’s NFL-record five-year $230 million dollar fully guaranteed quarterback contract will never surpass single-digit wins over the course of its lifetime.