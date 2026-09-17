Browns Add Fuel to Shedeur Sanders Fire With Signing of Former Colorado Teammate

The Cleveland Browns may be preparing for a life after Deshaun Watson.

And to do that, they have added talent that No. 2 quarterback Shedeur Sanders is very familiar with.

On Thursday, Sept 17., just as the day was starting, news was released that the Browns were signing wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. to the practice squad. The 24-year-old was recently released by the Carolina Panthers, following a rocky showing in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.

The Panthers lost 59-37 and Horn Jr. fell under scrutiny after muffing a punt when the game was level 21-21. The Bears went on to score three points.

When looking back at the game film, it becomes obvious that the Bears' punt was remarkable, moving and spinning in the air as Horn Jr. tried to track it. Unfortunately, he made a move too late to lunge and try to catch the ball, with it squirting out and into the hands of Bears special teamers.

A former sixth-round selection out of Colorado, Horn Jr. posted 11 catches for 108 yards. He never got a true opportunity to see time on the field, mainly due to the Panthers' depth at the position.

Signing with Cleveland, though, Horn Jr. will have an opportunity to get a fresh start with a new system. He will also have the ability to work in the same room as Sanders, who was his quarterback at Colorado.

The two connected on a number of passes, as Horn Jr. would record 1,008 yards and seven touchdowns across two seasons. In his entire college career, he nearly surpassed 2,000 receiving yards.

While Sanders isn't currently the starting quarterback, with Watson handling the duties under center at this time, if the reins are turned over, Horn Jr. would be a perfect candidate for a practice squad elevation to bring more comfort to the second-year signal caller.

For now, though, Horn Jr. will stay on the practice squad and work to prove himself within the organization, all while Watson remains the Browns' starting quarterback.

Funny enough, Cleveland and Carolina will meet on Sunday, Sept. 27, at 1:00 p.m. EST.

Even if Sanders doesn't end up under center by that point in time, it is hard to imagine the Browns wouldn't consider calling him up from the practice squad to let him go against his former side, even if it's just special teams duties.

A new chance to establish himself in the league, Horn Jr. is back in a place with familiar faces.

Hopefully, things will work out this time around.