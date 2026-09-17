Former Panthers Wide Receiver Opts to Sign With Browns Over Return to Carolina

After the Carolina Panthers waived wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. on Tuesday, head coach Dave Canales admitted he wanted to bring the former sixth-round pick back.

However, that is no longer an option.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Horn is signing with the Cleveland Browns instead. The Athletic's Jonathan Jones adds that Horn will sign to Cleveland's practice squad.

"Sources: The Browns are expected to sign former Panthers WR Jimmy Horn Jr.," Schultz reported on Thursday morning.

Schultz adds that the Browns weren't the only team interested in Horn, who apparently had three other suitors for his services.

It was only yesterday that Canales expressed his desire to get Horn back.

“This is not the end of his story," Canales told reporters.

Now, Horn gets a fresh start in Cleveland, where he reunites with his former college quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, and it may not be long before he faces his former team, as the Browns have the Panthers on the schedule in Week 3.

Why did the Panthers cut Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) runs with the ball during the first half against the Houston Texans at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Horn was the bottom man on the totem pole in the wide receiver pecking order in Carolina, so when the Panthers needed a roster spot for linebacker Tyrel Dodson, he was cut loose.

A major issue for Horn is that he doesn't offer much special teams value outside of being a returner, so that no doubt hurt his cause against someone like Brycen Tremayne, for example.

It also didn't help that Horn muffed a punt in the season-opener, which might have been the last straw.

Jimmy Horn Jr. scouting report

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter during a preseason game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Horn was a sixth-round pick of the Panthers in 2025 and reeled in 11 catches for 108 yards last season. He has return experience, also, with two punt returns for 17 yards and five kick returns for 101 yards.

As a receiver, Horn doesn't offer size at 5-foot-8 and 174 pounds, but he does offer a deep threat with his 4.4 speed.

"Jimmy's speed jumps off the table like, he's a different cat in that sense," backup quarterback Kenny Pickett said of Horn last month.

A decent opportunity in Cleveland

Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's an outside chance Horn might be able to garner a role for himself with the Browns, as there is no shortage of uncertainty in their wide receivers room.

That room is made up of Jerry Jeudy, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, Tylan Wallce, Malachi Corley and Isaiah Bond.

Jeudy, Concepcion and Boston are locked in atop the depth chart, but the two rookies aren't proven yet. Horn's best opportunity at a role on offense will be to land a spot behind those three, as Bond, Corley and Wallace are anything but firmly planted in Cleveland.

There's a chance Horn could factor in as a returner, also.

One of the Browns' returners, running back Dylan Sampson, is on injured reserve, which opens up a spot in that area for Horn to potentially seize.