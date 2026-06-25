Browns Aren’t Ruling Out Shedeur Sanders Trade According to New Report

Despite glowing reports at minicamp, Shedeur Sanders could still face an uncertain summer.

Currently locked in a battle for the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback spot with Deshaun Watson, Sanders has still been the subject of a possible trade out of Cleveland, as first reported by Tony Rizzo of ESPN Cleveland.

And now Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot has stated that the Browns have not ruled out the scenario with out-of-favor quarterback Dillion Gabriel, also mentioned in possible trade talks, as Cleveland will not carry four players in the position going into the new season, a notion that Rizzo also highlighted.

𝗥𝗨𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗦: The Browns have not ruled out the possibility of trading QB Shedeur Sanders in the event that he loses the QB battle with Deshaun Watson, says @MaryKayCabot



They could also explore trading Dillon Gabriel, as Cleveland likely won’t carry 4 quarterbacks into 2026. pic.twitter.com/XwiOJleQJ2 — JPA (@jasrifootball) June 24, 2026

No one is off limits, as shown, but Sanders needs time

Despite a good showing at the OTA’s, where Sanders ran the first team in full-speed drills, he has yet to be proven as the starting quarterback.

He started seven games last season, finishing with 1,400 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 169 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown, but he certainly isn’t an entity as a starting QB right now, despite many believing he should be given the chance, especially under coach Todd Monken’s system.

But despite many wanting to take the risk of having Sanders start, it should be noted that anyone can be on the trade block; just look at the Browns’ cornerstone player, Myles Garrett, who was traded to the Los Angeles Rams. If Garrett can be traded, so can Sanders.

But realistically, keeping Sanders in Cleveland does make more sense. He’s currently on a four-year rookie contract, has the attributes to be the team’s franchise quarterback and has time on his side, along with Cleveland, who could keep him for this season and properly make their judgment based on his performance.

Whereas Watson, who missed all of last season due to an Achilles tear, hasn’t looked as dangerous in the OTAs in the lead-up to the team’s training camp coming up.

At 30, he is still a talented player, but the Browns can build a future with Sanders; they can’t realistically do so with Watson.

While very early to tell, the Browns aren’t expected to make a playoff run this season. But with Sanders, they can at least see what they have to work with and giving him the keys to the offense can go a long way to deciding what they want to do with him down the line.

Third string QB Gabriel also being entertained in trade talks

Dillon Gabriel is also up on the trade block after a woeful last season, where he started in six games but finished with a 1-5 record before falling out of favor.

Sanders took over quarterback duties, with the Browns faring better and leaving Gabriel relegated to third string for Cleveland.

And ahead of the upcoming season, the team might be looking into teams that are desperate for a quarterback, which includes the Atlanta Falcons, where Gabriel could be reunited with his former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.