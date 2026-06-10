Browns Coach Thinks Joel Bitonio Would’ve Kept Playing if It Weren’t for Health

The Cleveland Browns are certainly going to miss Joel Bitonio.

On Tuesday, June 9, Bitonio announced that he would no longer be playing the sport of football. After years of dedicating himself to the game, he would retire and hang up his cleats.

"Now that job is finished," Bitonio's retirement letter wrote. "After 12 seasons of wearing No. 75 in brown and orange, I have officially decided to retire."

The 34-year-old played 12 seasons with the Browns, anchoring an offensive line that saw changes year after year. However, he remained a constant presence. At one point, he had played 6,481 consecutive plays beginning from 2017 through the 2023 season. That type of longevity and loyalty to a squad is hard to come by in today's game.

Joel Bitonio on his Hall of Fame candidacy:



“There needs to be more guards and centers.” pic.twitter.com/hyuTF5RDGM — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) June 9, 2026

Following his retirement, Browns head coach Todd Monken shared great praise for what Bitonio was able to do while in Cleveland.

Posted to X by Cleveland Browns OnSI Insider Nick Pedone, Monken also said that Bitonio likely could have kept playing if his body had allowed it.

"First off, I mean, you, you read all about it and you, you saw it," Monken said. "... Twelve years, 178 starts, seven home runs, five All-Pros. He's one of the rare guys who ended his career with everything his body could give. I still think he's down he loves football, he would love to play, but his body just won't allow him to do it.

"And to continue to play at such a high level, it's awesome, you know, for a guy that's, hopefully, gonna end up with a gold jacket. He's certainly gonna be, you know, in our stadium, and he's gonna have his picture up in our indoor. I mean, that, that doesn't say it. I don't, I don't know what else does."

Browns head coach Todd Monken weighs in on Joel Bitonio's retirement decision:



"I still think deep down, he loves football. And he would love to play but his body just won't let him to do it." pic.twitter.com/nBMqZLIVrs — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) June 9, 2026

Monken hasn't even been in the building too long, having been hired just a few months ago to replace Kevin Stefanski as the leader of the team. But even in such a short amount of time, he felt the way he impacted the culture.

"I was only here for one year," he said. "But it always felt like Joel said the right thing when you talk about team and owning it, supporting his teammates and his coaches and the organization, A-plus."

Bitonio ended his 2025 season early, continuing to suffer from knee injuries that always seemed to pop up throughout his career. And while he could have taken off the pads earlier, which no one would have blamed him for, his loyalty to the orange and brown kept him going.

Now, though, he has recognized that it is time to open a new chapter in his life.

"Truthfully, as time passed and my career kept going, there was never a point where I could envision myself in a different uniform," Bitonio wrote in his announcement letter. "Wearing that orange helmet and being part of this franchise – from getting drafted to signing three contracts – I felt a loyalty to the Browns, and it gave me a sense of pride to represent a fan base who is consistently loyal to us.

"I started the job here, and once I got to a certain point, I knew I wanted to finish the job in Cleveland."

The Browns will begin rebuilding and retooling a line that will sport plenty of new faces in 2026. While Bitonio won't be on the field with the team, the legacy he left behind will certainly be something others try to emulate.