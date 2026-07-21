Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Details Unique Way Teammates Are Buying Into 2026 Season

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is ready for a clean slate this fall as he'll attempt to lead the Browns back to relevance in a crowded AFC North that also sees their division rival, the Baltimore Ravens, in a transition phase with a new coach.

Sanders recently met with the media to discuss why this off-season is different from his rookie year, let alone his collegiate years with the Colorado Buffaloes or Jackson State. Simply put, his comfortability in Cleveland, plus clear signs of stepping into a more permanent leadership role, are making a difference.

"I would say it's just a different space that we're all in. As a team, as individuals, we all feel more confident in ourselves and that's what we thrive on." #Browns QB Shedeur Sanders on being able to organize the get together with teammates in Miami pic.twitter.com/X2E95WKWfn — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 19, 2026

Sanders told reporters that a reset trip that saw he and his teammates gather in Miami, Fla. was a much-needed growth period for a team still establishing its long-term identity.

Shedeur Sanders Sees Shift in Browns Team Chemistry

Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson take part in a drill on the first day of minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus of the Cleveland Browns in Berea, Ohio on June 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I would say it's just a different space that we're all in," Sanders said. "As a team, as individuals, we all feel more confident in ourselves and that's what we thrive on."

Last year, the Browns failed to reach the playoffs for the second-straight season despite the hype Sanders had coming out of Boulder as one of the nation's most efficient quarterbacks. The NFL, however, hasn't fully translated minus minor signs of who Sanders might become in the near future.

The Browns finished 5-12 last season despite winning back-to-back games to end the year against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals. The Browns hadn't won a game since late November against the Las Vegas Raiders before the eventual late-season burst, potentially serving as a springboard to a new normal for how the Browns might compete in their division.

New Browns coach Todd Monken, who enters his first season following a short stint within the division as the Ravens offensive coordinator from 2023-25, is intrigued with the direction he intends to lead the franchise.

Browns Coach Todd Monken Identifies Key Shedeur Sanders Improvements

Jun 11, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken watches during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monken is especially interested in seeing Sanders' growth, too.

"I think Shedeur's come miles, in terms of his progressions, getting the ball out, his understanding of concepts," Monken told ESPN in May. "I think he's really, really come a long way."

The Browns remain one of 12 teams to never hoist a Lombardi Trophy. Under their new franchise, which began in 1999 after the original Browns franchise left for Baltimore, the modern-day Browns still have yet to turn the corner regarding long-term success which Monken aims to permanently fix.

Whether he is going to is an entirely different story, though. It'll begin when preseason play gets underway in August as burning questions will finally be answered.