Browns Defensive Leader Cleared To Play Sunday vs. Titans, Team Gets Big Injury Boost

The last thing the Cleveland Browns wanted was for injuries to slow down their hot start to the 2026 campaign.

And while earlier in the week, it seemed that banged-up bodies were threatening to put them into Sunday's showdown as underdogs, the team's latest report gave everyone a sigh of relief.

On Saturday, Oct. 24, the Browns released an update on injuries, with corresponding moves made ahead of a Week 7 meeting with the Tennessee Titans on the road in Nashville.

#Browns roster moves:

-activated RB Dylan Sampson (knee) from injured reserve.

-placed G Teven Jenkins (back) on injured reserve.

-elevated DT Sam Kamara from the practice squad.

-S Grant Delpit has cleared concussion protocol and has no injury status for tomorrow’s game — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) October 24, 2026

The Activation and Elevation

The Browns officially activated running back Dylan Sampson off the injured list.

The second-year speedster has missed the last five straight weeks due to a lower-body injury he suffered in the Browns' season opener in Jacksonville. He was injured on a kickoff.

Across the last two campaigns, Sampson has played in 16 games, recording just 175 rushing yards on 65 attempts. However, he makes his impact known in the receiving game, where he took 33 receptions for 271 yards and two scores.

Being dumped down in the flats from time to time, Sampson can make defenders miss with his speed. He did it with then-rookie Shedeur Sanders last season.

If he gets involved in the game plan on Sunday, it will be intriguing to see how the Browns use him, especially with Quinshon also back from injury.

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Sam Kamara (92) sacks New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) in front of Jets center Joe Tippmann (66) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In hopes of keeping the defensive line deep through a few injuries, the front office elevated defensive tackle Sam Kamara. Over the last two weeks, he has been a nuisance for opposing teams, recording eight total tackles, three for a loss, one sack and one quarterback hit.

He will be looked to help out the line as Mason Graham continues to ramp up his involvement since returning from injury.

Injured Reserve For Another

Teven Jenkins and Spencer Fano work with Parker Braiilsford at the Browns OTA in Berea on May 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Finally, the Browns have placed offensive guard Teven Jenkins on the injured reserve list.

He hasn't played all season, having injured his back ahead of the Browns' Week 1 opener in Jacksonville. In his place, rookie Austin Barber has thrived, being listed as one of the league's top rookies through the first few weeks of the season.

To avoid Jenkins rushing back and re-injuring himself, Cleveland made the right move to shut him down through the back half of the season.

If they need him by then, he should be all set to return. If not, the current group can keep doing the job they have been doing.

Big Time Clearance For Delpit

Sep 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Jared Verse (8) and safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrate after a play against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safety Grant Delpit was in concussion protocol for most of the week.

But thankfully, it seems one of the Browns' most important defensive leaders will be good to play this weekend.

His six-year career in the Orange and Brown has been exceptional, with him recording 476 tackles and two 100-tackle seasons along the way. He has also added eight interceptions, 7.5 sacks, 26 tackles for a loss, 24 pass deflections and three forced fumbles.

A dynamic safety, Delpit's clearance is great for a Titans passing attack that is going to look to get Tony Pollard and Cam Ward going early. If anything gets outside the hashes, Delpit being on the field will be a good safety blanket for a Browns stop.

The Browns and Titans will play on Sunday, Oct. 25, from Nissan Stadium in Nashville at 1:00 p.m. EST.