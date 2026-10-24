5 Players That Need to Step Up for a Browns Victory Against Titans

The Cleveland Browns head to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans with the chance to improve to 5-2 on the line.

With a win, the Browns will remain in first place in the AFC North, and their playoff chances strengthen considerably. The Titans had one win going into their matchup against the Browns last season and ran the ball down the defense’s throat on their way to a 31-29 win.

These five players will have to step up to ensure a Browns victory.

Deshaun Watson

In all four of the Browns’ victories, Watson has led game-winning drives. He has not put together any sustained success, but has found a way to lead the team at the end. That is a hard way to win in the NFL and bad play will eventually catch up to him. It is a harder way to win when playing on the road as evidenced by their 1-2 record away from Cleveland, which may be 0-3 if not for a two and half hour rain delay.

Watson needs to be sharper and not put the offense in a position where they have to score at the end of the game. He has started games slow by holding on to the ball too long and making decisions too late. The Titans’ defense should be a good opportunity for Watson to focus on getting the ball out of hands on time and making decisive runs.

Quinshon Judkins

A big part of the offense’s struggles has been the run game. Judkins should be fresh coming into the game as he missed last week with an injury. He has struggled all season and needs a good game to rejuvenate the offense. Dylan Sampson is also returning from injury and Jaleel McLaughlin showed speed in his limited action.

The trade deadline is approaching and the Browns need a better running attack for any chance at a playoff berth. Judkins needs to turn his season around and the Titans have a great defensive tackle, but outside of Jeffrey Simmons, there should be holes for Judkins to run through. If he can right the ship and the Browns have a successful rushing attack, then they will leave Nashville victorious.

Mason Graham

Graham was having a sensational season prior to his leg injury. This will be his first game back and he will be needed to slow down the Titans’ running game. Last season the Titans ran up and down the field against the Browns, allowing them to score 31 points. Cameron Ward has struggled throwing the football in his short career and Graham will be imperative to force him into passing situations.

Ward has shown that he will make bad decisions under duress and Graham can bring pressure up the middle, forcing him to act fast. Graham leads the Browns with four sacks despite missing two games.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

Grant Delpit returns after being out with a concussion, but the Browns may want to limit his action and allow him extra time to recover. McNeil-Warren has been steadily improving with each game. He is a physical safety and if he can play well near the line of scrimmage to slow down the run game, then he can play ball hawk on obvious passing downs.

The defense needs to prevent any big-play opportunities and make the Titans offense earn their yards. McNeil-Warren will be the protection over the top that will put an end to any big plays.

Harold Fannin Jr.

Fannin has had an unusual season as he has been really quiet, but it is not entirely his fault. Watson has not had a connection with Fannin and has missed him by a mile on a couple of throws. Fannin has been having to block more this season due to the offensive line’s inability to protect Watson.

He is too good of a pass catcher and play maker to be tied up around the line of scrimmage blocking. Monken and Watson need to find a way to get Fannin the ball and let him make plays. If Fannin can have four to six catches this game, then the offense will be able to move the ball and keep the Titans’ offense off the field.

The Titans should not be overlooked and the Browns should not rely on their record to assume a win. These five players need to have a good game for the Browns to head to Pittsburgh next week in another AFC North showdown for first place.