Browns Pro Bowler Lands on Injury Report as Key Contributors Return

The Cleveland Browns seem to be on the mend when the injury report for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans came out.

Key contributors are back on the field, but they are still not out of the weeds yet, with one surprising player listed as questionable who can influence the outcome in Nashville.

Denzel Ward, Questionable

Denzel Ward was listed as questionable with a hand injury on Friday’s report. He was limited at practice on Friday, and the defense needs him to be healthy. Ward is having an incredible season locking down the offense’s top receiver.

The Titans do not have much to offer on offense, but rookie Carnell Tate is having a solid season with 344 yards, which is only one yard behind Denzel Boston. Todd Monken believes that Ward will play with a finger injury, but advised, “We’ll see”.

When Ward is on the field, quarterbacks generally do not even try to throw his way, but quarterback Cameron Ward can be reckless with the football and throw it his way, leading to a crucial turnover.

The defense cannot allow easy throws for Cam Ward, as he has struggled in his second year, and not giving him momentum will be key. On the other hand, if Denzel Ward has to miss any game this season, Sunday’s game may be the one to do it against a struggling offense.

Quincy Williams, Questionable

Another concerning, questionable designation is Quincy Williams with a neck injury. He has been flying around the field in recent weeks, making big hits and causing fumbles. Williams will be key to rushing Cameron Ward and forcing him to make bad decisions leading to errant throws and turnovers.

However, Carson Schwesinger is in the lineup and he is so good that he can make up for Williams’ absence should he be out for the game.

Grant Delpit, Questionable

The defense continues to be hobbled as Grant Delpit is also listed as questionable with a concussion. He left last week’s game early with the injury, but has not been ruled for this week.

He is a physical veteran that helps shut down the offense’s running game by playing near the tackle box, but Emmanuel McNeil-Warren has stepped in and is improving every game he is on the field.

Dylan Sampson, Questionable

The Browns’ stagnant rushing game will get a boost as Dylan Sampson has been upgraded to questionable. He suffered an injury in the first game of the season and has been out since.

The offense relies on his speed to be a change of pace and utilize the screen game in lieu of a traditional running play.

Quinshon Judkins, Active

Quinshon Judkins will play against the Titans after missing last week. The offense could finally have the top-two running backs in the backfield that they envisioned when the season started. The Titans have big Jeffery Simmons at defensive tackle and he feasted against the Browns’ offense last season.

The addition of the two running backs can help lift the offense.

Mason Graham, Active

The defensive line gets a major boost with the return of Mason Graham. His injury in Week 4 looked bad, but he avoided the worst-case scenario and is back in the lineup after missing two games.

He still leads the team with four sacks and the second-year defensive tackle has made major strides this season in anchoring the aggressive line.

Michael Hall Jr., Kalia Davis, Out

Graham will need to be good, as Michael Hall Jr. continues to remain on the injured list and is out again with an ankle injury. Also on the defensive line, Kalia Davis will not play in the game. The defensive line has caused havoc for other quarterbacks and has shut down the running game.

The Titans’ Tony Pollard has had a solid season running the football, and the line will need to keep him down and make Cameron Ward beat them with his arm.

Dillon Gabriel, Teven Jenkins, Out

Also out is Dillon Gabriel and Teven Jenkins. Gabriel has practiced and the Browns will have to make a decision on his injury designation soon or risk shutting him down for the season. Jenkins is out, but rookie Austin Barber has stepped up and has played well for the offensive line.

If a couple of the questionable players can strap it up on Sunday, then the Browns will receive a major boost to help them improve to an AFC North best 5-2.