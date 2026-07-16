Cleveland Browns Rookie Power Rankings Ahead of Training Camp

Training camp is right around the corner with Cleveland Browns rookies reporting back to Berea on July 23.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry will be hoping for another stellar rookie class. Last year, the Browns received major contributions from rookies including Mason Graham, Quinshon Judkins, Harold Fannin Jr., Isaiah Bond and Adin Huntington. Linebacker Carson Schwesinger won Defensive Rookie of the Year while Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders combined for 12 starts at quarterback last season.

This offseason, the Browns embraced significant roster turnover, becoming one of the youngest in the entire NFL.

Let’s rank Cleveland’s incoming rookie class ahead of training camp.

10. Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas

With how Browns seasons typically unfold, you can never rule out a scenario in which Green laces up for a regular season start.

But for right now? This is a very crowded quarterback room, and the sixth-round pick is likely the last passer on the depth chart.

Green’s big frame and raw athletic upside excites the Browns, but he needs to be developed before he’s taken seriously at the next level.

9. Carsen Ryan, TE, BYU

It’s never a guarantee that seventh-round draft picks make the initial 53-man roster out of camp. But don’t sleep on Ryan. The Browns walked out of the 2026 NFL Draft with two tight ends. Ryan being the second one probably doesn’t help his cause.

However, behind Fannin Jr., the room is thin. Could Ryan separate himself as an elite blocker or fullback option out of the backfield?

New head coach Todd Monken wanted a fullback, so the team signed veteran Michael Burton in free agency. If Burton makes the roster, it’ll further cloud how Ryan could make an impact as a rookie.

8. Justin Jefferson, LB, Alabama

The Browns will start Schwesinger and free agent linebacker Quincy Williams.

Jefferson fits in rotation, but will carve out a role as a rookie on special teams.

7. Austin Barber, OT, Florida

There’s plenty of reason for Browns fans to be excited about Barber as a big, physical road-grader out of the SEC.

But Tytus Howard will be Cleveland’s starting right tackle with fellow rookie Spencer Fano at left tackle. Perhaps the Browns could try Barber at guard, but for now, he’s likely buried on the depth chart.

6. Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati

Royer caught over 900 yards of passes from Brendan Sorsby during their time together with the Bearcats.

Similar to Ryan, Royer’s usage throughout the spring practices was noticeable. He was all over the field. The 24-year-old is an older rookie, so the Browns will likely try to use him as TE2 behind Fannin as a rookie.

5. Parker Brailsford, OC, Alabama

Throughout spring practices, it certainly felt like Brailsford was already ahead of Luke Wypler on Cleveland’s depth chart.

If the fifth-rounder out of Alabama could command Cleveland’s starting center job out of training camp, it would be a major victory for this rookie class. That would allow free agent signing Elgton Jenkins to play guard, which is his more dominant position compared to center.

The last undersized center Monken worked with? Tyler Linderbaum, who just became the highest-paid center ever following a dominant run with the Baltimore Ravens. Cleveland fans should hope the 60-year-old coach can work the same magic with Brailsford.

4. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S

It’s yet to be determined how new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg will deploy McNeil-Warren as a rookie. But that’s sort of what makes him such an exciting prospect.

The Browns will start Grant Delpit at strong safety and Ronnie Hickman at free safety. That should allow McNeil-Warren to roam the field as a rookie and make impact tackles all over the place.

3. Denzel Boston, WR

The Browns haven’t had a receiver with Boston’s size in quite some time.

He fits this room so nicely, especially because Jerry Jeudy and KC Concepcion are both on the shorter side.

Boston caught just about everything that was thrown his way during the spring. Expect that to continue throughout training camp.

2. KC Concepcion, WR

The Browns are excited about Concepcion because he has all the tools required to be an elite wide receiver in this league.

His explosiveness will help Cleveland’s passing game, but the Browns also used Concepcion’s speed in motion during spring practices. Concepcion was also used as a punt returner, which should boost Cleveland’s dreadful special teams from last year.

He’s a talented player that could impact the game in many phases as a rookie.

1. Spencer Fano, LT

Surprise to nobody.

Cleveland’s top 10 draft pick will be the most important rookie this season. At left tackle, the Browns have been searching for a replacement for Joe Thomas since he retired in 2018.

Fano will have an opportunity to anchor Cleveland’s rebuilt o-line during his rookie training camp.