Browns' Embarrassing Loss to Steelers Exposes a Major Problem Todd Monken Can No Longer Ignore

The Cleveland Browns talked the talk last week, but tripped over their own feet when it came to walking the walk against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Nothing went the Browns’ way in Sunday’s matchup and they fell out of first place in the AFC North. From the defense’s inability to stop the run to the offensive line’s inability to provide any breathing room, there was plenty of blame to go around for the loss in Pittsburgh.

Todd Monken’s offense has not been able to run the ball, and Deshaun Watson was sacked eight times in a game for the second time this season. The offense turned the ball over on the first two drives, and the Browns fell behind early in the game.

In all five of their wins, the Browns have relied on game-winning drives and fourth-quarter magic. They consistently get behind in games, and the offense struggles to score in the first half. Their opponents have used big runs to get into scoring position in the first quarter.

Monken can no longer ignore the slow starts as the schedule flips to November and each game matters more and more.

The Browns were down 20-6 heading into halftime. They came back from a 14-point deficit in the prior game, but that was against a lowly Tennessee Titans team. Coming back in a game for the division lead, in a stadium where they have not won a regular-season game since 2003, was too much to ask from an inexperienced team.

The offense had two first-half drives that started promising, but ultimately led to field goals. The Steelers got the ball with under a minute left and drove down the length of the field with little resistance for a touchdown right before halftime. Monken has to find a way to win games starting in the first half.

There is a lot to fix all the way around and they have to play like a more complete team to get out to early leads. The offense has looked lost to start games, which should be the opposite, as the first 15 or so plays are scripted. The offensive line has given Watson no time to throw, and when he does get time, he holds on to the ball too long and ends up bailing out of the pocket.

The first series or two should have an emphasis on getting the ball out on time to the correct read. The lack of a running game has also hurt the line’s ability to protect Watson. There were few running lanes for Quinshon Judkins and when he did have room to run, he was leg-tackled by a single defender. The running game has to be established early to make life easier for Watson and the passing game.

The defense has started games slow and their tackling has been suspect. Jaylen Warren had over 100 rushing yards in the first half alone. Aaron Rodgers was hitting wide open receivers in the middle of the field against zone coverage and they did not put the offense in the best position to succeed.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90), defensive tackle Kevin Jobity Jr. (92) and defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) sack Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the fourth quarter of an NFL game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They are dealing with injuries on the defensive front, but the guys who are playing need to step up to get the offense the ball with a tie or a lead. Too often, the Browns have been down before fans even get settled into their seats.

The trend of starting the game slowly was one that was in the back of the mind as the Browns were winning. The team is young, and Monken is still trying to install his offense with all the new players. However, halfway through the season, the problem is becoming too big to ignore, and Monken has to address their first-half performances.

The Browns sit at 5-3 with a light schedule in the back half of the season. If they want to make the playoffs, Monken can no longer rely on game-winning drives.