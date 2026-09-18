Browns Get Concerning Injury News as Key Defender Misses Thursday Practice

The Cleveland Browns are healthier than they have been in recent years.

But, on Thursday, Sept. 17, the newest injury report highlighted a few key players the Browns may end up being without this coming weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With just a few days remaining before the Browns' Week 2 matchup with the Buccaneers, the team's injury situation will be worth monitoring closely.

Defensive back Tyson Campbell, who serves as the team's No. 2 across from Denzel Ward, did not practice due to an ankle injury. Alongside Campbell, offensive guard Teven Jenkins didn't suit up due to a back injury, something that has kept him off the gridiron for over a week now.

Jenkins ended up being replaced by rookie lineman Austin Barber, who posted the highest Pro Football Focus grade among eligible rookie linemen and ultimately locked down the starting spot long-term. However, Campbell's injury presents a more difficult situation for the Browns' defense to address.

#Browns-#Buccaneers Thursday injury/participation report.



CB Tyson Campbell did not practice with an ankle injury, pic.twitter.com/RDIBMdujma — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 17, 2026

The next guys in line to fill his void in the defensive back depth chart are Myles Harden, Toriano Pride Jr., Mekhi Blackmon and Noah Igbinoghene. None are bad options, but they aren't the type of heavy-hitting, high-motor player Campbell is.

This past offseason, the Browns invested heavily in the duo of Campbell and Ward. The two combined for 92 tackles, three tackles for a loss, two interceptions and 21 pass deflections.

If this turns into a long-term issue, the Browns may have to explore adding another body to the roster.

Fortunately, outside of Campbell and Jenkins, the rest of the Browns' injury list doesn't feature anyone else who didn't end up playing. A few were limited, though, or listed down with injuries they played through.

Centers Parker Brailsford and Elgton Jenkins are both dealing with injuries that led to them being limited in activities. Both are expected to be okay by game day.

Defensively, tackle Maliek Collins was limited due to a quad injury.

In Week 1's 34-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Collins recorded two pressures and one quarterback hit, posting a 43.9 grade according to PFF. While he didn't put together the most impactful performance, the entire defense struggled to get anything going.

He is crucial in helping the defense move forward from last week's troubles.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is hurried by Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) after tossing a touchdown pass to wide receiver Parker Washington (11), not shown, during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Week 2 quickly approaching, the Browns will have to hope none of these injuries, especially Campbell's, are serious enough to keep them sidelined through Sunday.

After a gut-wrenching start to the season in Jacksonville, the Browns cannot afford to have their injury situation compound the problems they experienced in Week 1.

The Browns and Buccaneers meet at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, Sept. 20.