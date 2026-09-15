Dylan Sampson Injury Update Casts Dark Cloud Over Browns Running Back Room

After the Cleveland Browns trailed early in the first quarter of the team's Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, things seemed like they couldn't get much worse.

Unfortunately, not only did they in the score column, but also on the injury sheet.

Following the Jaguars' second kickoff of the outing, running back Dylan Sampson, who was expected to play a big role in the Browns' offense, went down with a knee injury. He ended up not returning for the rest of the game, being unable to record a single catch or rush in the first game of the season.

Sampson is in his second season of professional football, having rushed 65 times for 175 yards in his rookie year. He also caught 33 passes for 271 yards and two scores.

With a brand new system in place, Deshaun Watson back under center and a healthy Quinshon Judkins, Sampson was set to have a breakout season.

Instead, he may end up missing a good chunk of time.

On Monday, Sept. 14, head coach Todd Monken confirmed that Dylan Sampson's knee injury is still being evaluated and that the team does not know the extent of the damage. The Browns will know more on Wednesday, just days before the team travels to Tampa, Fla., for a Week 2 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Todd Monken said the Browns are still evaluating the severity of RB Dylan Sampson’s knee injury and the team will know more on Wednesday. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 14, 2026

With Sampson out, there's a dark cloud placed over the Browns' running back room.

Instead of being able to lean into two running backs that balance each other well, Sampson in the passing game and Judkins in the rushing attack, the coaching staff will have to find a way to get Raheim Sanders in the mix.

Sunday, neither backs were able to generate much production on the ground.

Judkins capped off his season debut with 12 carries for 33 yards, averaging a measly 2.8 yards per carry. His longest rush of the day went for five yards. Sanders, who barely got any action, carried one time for one yard.

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) hauls in a reception against linebacker Dennis Gardeck (47) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Looking to spark a bit of movement outside the hashes, Monken did turn to rookie KC Concepcion, who took three carries for 15 yards. He seemed to be the most effective of the bunch.

However, using Concepcion in that way hinders his ability to be involved in the passing game and also puts him at risk of being banged up more often.

As the Browns move forward, carving out better roles in the rushing attack is going to be important, especially with injuries affecting that side of the offense more often than not.

While dark clouds don't always bring rain, the Browns are going to have to find a way to weather the storm if Sampson is out for a bit of time.