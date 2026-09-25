Browns Have a Chance to Prove Week 2 Wasn’t a Fluke

The Cleveland Browns have an opportunity to start the season 2-1 for the first time since 2023.

Was Tampa a Fluke?

The Cleveland Browns earned their first win of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a game interrupted by a weather delay of more than two hours.

In that game, Deshaun Watson completed 24 of 30 passes, threw two touchdowns, and led the Browns in rushing with 22 yards. Despite this strong performance, many wonder if this game was just a fluke for the Browns.

Deshaun Watson vs. Tampa Bay: • 24-30/238 YDS/2TD/0INT/121.9 QBR



Watson wins his first game as the Browns starting quarterback since September 2024. pic.twitter.com/deszUQRmE4 — Covers Football (@Covers_Football) September 20, 2026

After all, Deshaun Watson’s tenure with the Browns has been less than desirable. Watson has missed significant time with the franchise because of injuries and suspensions and has yet to live up to his $230 million contract. Given that history and Cleveland’s Week 1 performance against the Jaguars, questions about the team’s consistency are more than fair.

Pressure is Key to Victory

The Browns face an explosive Panthers offense that has averaged 409 yards per game in its first two games of the season.

While the Panthers are a much stronger team than they were during the teams’ last regular-season meeting in 2022, the Browns do have ways to attack the Panthers and win the matchup.

The Browns must make quarterback Bryce Young feel uncomfortable in the pocket. Jared Verse, the young star edge defender acquired in the Myles Garrett trade, has yet to record a sack this season and must take advantage of Carolina’s absences at both tackle positions. If he can do so, his first sack of the season seems plausible.

Jared Verse through 2 games, per @SumerSports:



46 pass rush snaps

2 pressures

4.3% pressure percentage

0 sacks



All career lows. pic.twitter.com/H4PJrLw6zm — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 21, 2026

Collapsing the pocket and disrupting Young’s passing lanes could help Cleveland limit Carolina’s explosive plays.

Time to Build the Rushing Attack

The Browns have yet to get their run game going this season, as Deshaun Watson has led the team in rushing yards in both games of the season.

The Panthers have allowed 224 rushing yards per game through the first two games of the season, giving the Browns’ offensive line and Quinshon Judkins an opportunity to establish a more reliable ground game.

Fluke or Not

The Cleveland Browns need to build on what was a great team win against Tampa Bay when they host the Panthers in their home opener. While the team showed promise in the passing attack and on defense, generating consistent pressure and establishing the run should be priorities.

Carolina presents opportunities to improve in both areas. Taking advantage of those matchups would help the Browns make the case that their Week 2 win was a sign of real progress.