4 Browns Players Who Need To Step Up Against the Carolina Panthers

The Cleveland Browns are back.

After dropping a Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, 34-10, the Browns bounced back with a big win over the Baker Mayfield-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 23-19. With hopes of keeping the positive vibes going and building a winning streak, the Browns welcome the Carolina Panthers to Cleveland for their first home game of the season.

Here are four players who need to put together strong performances to help lead the Browns to a victory:

1. Jared Verse - DE

Sep 13, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Jared Verse (8) in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 25-year-old defensive end joined the Browns this past offseason, landing in Cleveland as future Hall of Famer Myles Garrett was shipped off to Los Angeles.

With obviously big shoes to fill, Verse was expected to come in and perform well.

However, through two weeks, he hasn't quite lived up to the hype. He has posted 46 pass rush snaps, generating just two pressures for a 4.3% pressure percentage. He also hasn't been able to find a sack just yet.

Fortunately, the youngster understood that this was going to happen, especially as more teams begin to gameplan for just how dangerous he can be in the right situation.

After the loss to Jacksonville, he shared with the media that he is using the early-season struggles as a "learning tool."

Against Carolina, all eyes will be on Verse to see if he can get his first sack in the orange and brown.

2. Deshaun Watson - QB

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks to pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The obvious answer for a player who needs to step up is Watson.

He produced nearly 250 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the win over the Buccaneers. He looked the part, too, consistently delivering when the Browns needed him to.

The only question following him now is if it was a fluke performance or the old Watson is slowly being unlocked.

Going up against a struggling Panthers defense, a group that allowed well over 400 yards to the Chicago Bears, he is going to need to produce another quality start to show he can be reliable, especially at home. It has been well documented that the 31-year-old signal caller doesn't have the greatest relationship with the fanbase.

3. Denzel Boston - WR

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates scoring a touchdown with quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and head coach Todd Monken during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boston is already putting together a strong start to his rookie season.

In back-to-back weeks, the 6-foot-4, 215-pounder found the endzone on a deep show from Watson. He now has 154 total yards on seven receptions with two scores. He is averaging a whopping 22 yards per reception.

Carolina's pass defense is still somewhat questionable, but against the Atlanta Falcons this past weekend, they allowed just 144 yards and forced three interceptions. The defensive unit is going to come out swinging with plenty of confidence; Watson, Boston and the rest of the offense will have to combat it.

At home in the regular season for the first time in his career, Boston will want to make a good impression on the fanbase and keep this hot start going.

4. Harold Fannin Jr. - TE

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Keionte Scott (22) defends against Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fannin Jr. may not have done too much in Jacksonville, but against the Buccaneers, things turned around nicely.

The Browns' 2025 leader in receiving yards posted an eye-poppingly low two catches for 21 yards in Week 1. Watson was able to find him a bit more often, though, in Week 2, as he posted six targets, five receptions and 54 yards.

It seemed that anytime Watson and the Browns needed to pick up a first down, Fannin Jr. was the go-to guy.

With the Panthers hoping to come to Huntington Bank Field and lock down Boston and KC Concepcion, the Browns' two standouts outside the hashes, Fannin Jr. will have to get open and try to draw more targets from his quarterback.