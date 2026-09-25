Myles Garrett Replacement Yet to Find Success, But He and Coaches Aren’t Concerned

The Cleveland Browns are trying to unlock Jared Verse.

And although the two-time Pro Bowler and 2024 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year hasn't found a sack through the first two weeks of the 2026 regular season, he and the coaching staff aren't concerned.

On Thursday, Sept. 24, just days before the Browns are set to take on the Carolina Panthers from Huntington Bank Field for the home opener, Verse spoke to the media and addressed his slow start to the year.

"I think I played a lot better," Verse said about Sunday's Week 2 performance. "I could play the best game of my life and not be pleased with the way I played. So... I'm still not pleased with how I played."

Pro Football Focus currently ranks Verse 86th among 112 qualified edge rushers, with a score of 54.586. In snap count, he ranks 36th out of 149, showing that he is getting quality time on the field, but just not converting opportunities and getting into the backfield.

With just one total pressure, he is only 18 spots away from being one of the lowest-ranked qualified edge rushers in the category, ranking 94th out of 112.

He also hasn't recorded a sack just yet, something that will likely come eventually. But in the meantime, his lack of production in that area specifically is certainly an eye-catcher, especially considering the Browns acquired him in return for one of the best sackers in NFL history, Myles Garrett.

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) receives a pass during the second quarter defended by Cleveland Browns defensive end Jared Verse (8) at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked about the goose egg in the sack column, Verse said it isn't something he's concerned about. Instead, he's focused on fulfilling the role he's been tasked with and playing for the guys around him.

"I don't care about sacks...I try to be the best version of me that elevates my teammates around me," he said Thursday. "A sack is one play out of 60 you get in a game. What are you doing the other 59 plays?"

The Browns' defensive coordinator, Mike Rutenberg, backed up Verse, saying that the rush and coverage are complementing one another, even if statistics aren't showing it.

"I mean, we have a saying... rush and coverage work together," he said. "Sometimes, just the rush is getting the quarterback off the spot or impacting, possibly forcing a holding penalty... It could be lockdown on the backend, and gives the rush a hitch and gives the quarterback a hitch off the mark...he's had a huge part of that so far."

Jared Verse hasn't recorded a sack yet this season. He said he's more concerned about making an impact on defense as a whole.



I asked #Browns DC Mike Rutenberg if he's seen that impact in the first two games: pic.twitter.com/CXI1AQjzie — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 24, 2026

The Browns haven't necessarily had two normal games either, as Week 1's 24-point loss felt over in the first quarter. From then on, Verse's opportunities were limited.

In the Week 2 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he had chances, but a combination of Baker Mayfield letting it fly and a strong ground game put the defense in difficult situations, resulting in such a close finish, 23-19.

Verse will have a chance to break free from this storyline following him this Sunday when the Browns and Panthers meet at 1:00 p.m. EST.