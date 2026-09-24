3 Browns Players Who Could Make or Break the Panthers Game

As the Cleveland Browns ride their wave of momentum into Huntington Bank Field for their home opener against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3, you can sense an overall feeling of optimism after quarterback Deshaun Watson delivered what was arguably his best outing in four-plus years with the franchise last Sunday.

However, there’s also a good dose of skepticism in some sectors surrounding that exhibition, as there should be.

The Panthers will provide a nice test on both sides of the ball. Here are three players who can make or break the Week 3 matchup between Cleveland and Carolina:

Tyson Campbell, cornerback

Of course, this is contingent on Campbell actually playing, as he’s seen limited action in two straight practices and is currently questionable for Sunday. However, if he can go, he’ll be a key piece on defense against Carolina.

The Panthers are currently tied for first in passing touchdowns and are second in passing yards after two games. On the outside, Jalen Coker and Tetairoa McMillan are a menace, and quarterback Bryce Young is doing a good job of slinging the ball around so far.

We already know Denzel Ward will be a lock on one side, but whoever’s playing the opposite side will be challenged early and often. Campbell is by far the team’s second best cornerback, but he might be limited due to his ankle injury. If Campbell can’t go, then most responsibility will likely fall on Myles Harden on the outside, which would be less than optimal for Cleveland.

Jared Verse, defensive end

Two games into his Browns’ tenure, Verse has had a hard time being a factor in the pass rush. The former Defensive Rookie of the Year has yet to collect a sack, and has recorded just one quarterback hit over two contests.

The pressure is mounting on Verse to show up and make some splash plays, and the longer it takes for him to actually find his first sack, the harder it might seem. Luckily for him, Maliek Collins and Mason Graham have looked great at times for the Browns, generating some pressure from the inside. Now, Verse just has to make it click.

Denzel Boston, wide receiver

If we’ve learned anything from Cleveland’s rookie second-rounder, it’s that he’s a menace to score on any play. The Browns will need that ability on Sunday against the Panthers.

The Browns need to be methodic in moving the chains with Harold Fannin Jr. and KC Concepcion, and they need to find a running game of some kind. But once it’s time to strike deep, Boston -- who leads all rookies in receiving yards -- will be the go-to guy.