The Cleveland Browns can't run the football.

Let's just say it how it is.

To begin the 2026 NFL regular season, the Browns entered as one of the league's most unexpected sides. Not because they made a bunch of high-level additions, but because they made a few small, team-fitting moves.

Offensively, they added a whole new chunk of youngsters through the NFL Draft, all while bringing in some veterans through free agency and trades.

But unfortunately, the changes made to the offensive line haven't quite panned out the way the front office had hoped they would.

Through the first half of the year, the Browns are 6-4, yet the offensive line has hurt them countless times. The pass protection has led to starting quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders being sacked a whopping 42 times, while the rushing game has barely been able to get out of the backfield, averaging a measly 3.8 yards per attempt.

That's not going to cut it long-term, especially if the Browns want to legitimately compete in the playoffs.

During the bye week, the Browns must focus on finding more success for the offensive line. According to Pro Football Focus, the unit ranks 19th overall out of 32 teams.

Watson and company will be okay in the passing game, but if that rushing attack can't get going, the Browns are going to be limited.

Judkins and Sampson Need More Room To Run

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrates with fans after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through nine games, Judkins has rushed for 423 yards and four scores on 126 attempts, all while picking up 22 first downs along the way. He is only averaging 3.4 yards per attempt, though, and 47 yards per game.

That just isn't enough, especially when the Browns' offense is trying to expand the passing game more.

But it isn't all Judkins' fault.

Rookies Austin Barber and Spencer Fano, who have stolen much of the offensive line's spotlight this season, have done a good job at protecting the pass, but even they both have struggled in the rushing game. Fano's ranking sits at 26th out of 72 in the league, while Barber's is 25th out of 77.

The rest of the group, Elgton Jenkins (29th/35), Zion Johnson (26th/77) and Tytus Howard (52nd/72), all need to make better strides in their ability to free up lanes for both Judkins and counterpart Dylan Sampson.

While Judkins' numbers are down, Sampson's usage is practically nothing.

He was injured in the early parts of the season, but has still not been in the equation much when healthy. Averaging more yards than Judkins, though, he has 19 carries for 79 yards and zero scores. Jaleel McLaughlin, who got a lot of work when both backs were injured, also has been pretty effective in limited opportunities. He has 11 carries for 72 yards and one touchdown.

The offensive line may not be all to blame for the rushing attack's struggles this season, but the protection and ability to free up lanes start with them.

From there, the coaching staff needs to find better usage of Judkins, Sampson and McLaughlin, giving each a chance to establish themselves in a running back room that is averaging well below 100 yards per game.

After all, somehow, Watson ends up carrying the total rushing yards in a game at times.

The Browns are a really well-rounded side, but it is obvious that the running game is lackluster. If they can make ample improvements during the bye week and come back out on the other side stronger, they will be better positioned to not just make a push for the playoffs, but for the top spot in the AFC North as well.