Browns Rookie Earns High Praise From Head Coach Amid Growing Pains

There have been plenty of storylines following the Cleveland Browns all season long.

However, one that has lost some of its spotlight since the opening few weeks is the development of the team's rookie offensive linemen.

Following several struggles along the offensive line in recent weeks, most notably from veteran Tytus Howard, rookies Austin Barber and Spencer Fano have been overshadowed.

And honestly, it isn't hard to understand why.

Even with both Barber and Fano playing well, quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders have been sacked a total of 38 times across nine games, averaging out to over four sacks a game. If Cleveland wants to legitimately contend by the time the playoffs roll around, the line is going to have to be better.

Teven Jenkins and Spencer Fano work with Parker Braiilsford at the Browns OTA in Berea on May 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Head coach Todd Monken spoke about Fano in particular, saying that the issues the line has gone through have allowed the ninth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft an opportunity to learn and grow.

"It’s so cool for him because of the way he’s wired, how he works at it — highly intelligent, very prideful, but it’s not easy being indoctrinated into playing left tackle as a rookie," he said. "And every week it feels like there is no off week, right? There isn’t an off week of these guys that are paid to get to the quarterback.

"And it really stresses your mental stamina, play after play, right? There is no ‘oh, I get a little bit of a smoke break here’. Oh, no, right. You don’t get that."

Fano currently ranks 17th out of 71 in the league in overall Pro Football Focus grade, placing him among some of football's best offensive tackles. In pass rush, there is still work to be done, with him ranking 39th out of 71, but his rushing ranking of 22nd pushes him back up towards the top of the ladder.

As Monken mentioned, even with him being moved from right tackle, which he was accustomed to in college, to left tackle, the 22-year-old has made incredible strides quickly.

He went on to say that the difference in competition is something that Fano has had to learn to be ready for, especially with edge rushers being so dynamic at the NFL level. One play he could be going up against a veteran before a shifty, young rusher comes flying his way the next.

Browns HC Todd Monken talked about the growing pains Spencer Fano is going through as a young tackle in the NFL and said there's "no smoke break" to catch your breath



"It’s so cool for him because the way he’s wired, how he works at it, highly intelligent, very prideful, but… pic.twitter.com/qE0e7PTtyt — 𝚂𝚙𝚎𝚗𝚌𝚎𝚛 𝙶𝚎𝚛𝚖𝚊𝚗 (@Spencito_) November 13, 2026

"You know, and then they roll (Jadeveon) Clowney in there, and they roll other guys that are young and trying to get the quarterback," Monken continued. "Like, that’s what’s the coolest thing about being a part of professional sports and being in professional football. Everybody’s got really good players, and it really challenges you.

"And I like his mental makeup. I like the way he’s wired. He’s only going to continue to get better."

Fano's next chance to return to the field and try to lead the Browns' offensive line comes on Sunday, Nov. 15.

The Browns play host to the Houston Texans from Huntington Bank Field at 1:00 p.m. EST.