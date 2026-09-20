Browns Inactives List Provides Positive News Ahead of Week 2 Showdown in Tampa

The Cleveland Browns are headed to James Raymond Stadium with a healthy squad.

On Sunday, Sept. 20, just hours before the Browns were set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., the official inactives list was released. After a relatively concerning week of practice that saw defensive back Tyson Campbell and others listed as questionable, only six ended up being inactive for Week 2.

That list consists of quarterback Taylen Green, linebacker Justin Jefferson, safety Daniel Thomas, defensive back Toriano Pride Jr., center Parker Brailsford and guard Teven Jenkins. Green is the Browns' emergency quarterback.

#Browns inactives:

QB Taylen Green (3rd QB)

LB Justin Jefferson

S Daniel Thomas

CB Toriano Pride Jr.

C Parker Brailsford

G Teven Jenkins — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) September 20, 2026

Of the bunch, the only name of note for the Browns is guard Teven Jenkins, who, heading into the 2026 campaign, was expected to be the starting right guard.

However, he ended up injured right before the season opener in Jacksonville, and has since lost his starting spot to rookie guard Austin Barber. At least now, it seems that the Browns are playing it safe with him due to Barber's reliability at the spot. There is no need to rush him back, especially considering the injury Jenkins is nursing has to do with his back.

Rookie counterpart to Barber, Brailsford, was not given a game status this week after being off the field for quite a bit of time now.

Head coach Todd Monken said earlier in the week that Brailsford has missed so much time that his role in the offensive line room is up in the air. His job as the backup center has seemingly been given to Lukle Wypler.

Jun 9, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns center Parker Brailsford (52) walks off the field following practice during mandatory mini camp at Cross Country Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive back Noah Igbinoghene not being on the inactive list for Sunday's game is a great sign, as he was questionable heading into the weekend with a hand injury.

With Campbell still currently an unknown, at least given the extent of his injury and how many snaps he will see Sunday, and Toriano Pride Jr. inactive, having Igbinoghene will give the defensive back room a bit of extra depth in a game where they will need it.

Matching up against the Buccaneers' offense led by Baker Mayfield, they are expected to air the ball out quite often.

The Browns are looking to avoid starting the 2026 regular season off with a 0-2 record, and with very few injuries present, it will be another look at the core group of players the front office put together in the offseason.

With no excuses, a bounce-back is expected from both sides of the ball.

The Browns and Buccaneers kick things off at 1:00 p.m. EST.