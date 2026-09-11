New Browns Injury Report Indicates Path for Rookie To Start Against Jaguars

The Cleveland Browns had a new injury happen this week at practice, which could jeopardize their starting right guard, Teven Jenkins’, availability for their game on Sunday.

Before they head down to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars to open up the season, the Browns need to find out if Jenkins will be good to go. If not, then rookie preseason standout Austin Barber could be in line to start in his place.

#Browns starting RG Teven Jenkins didn’t practice today, opening the door for rookie Austin Barber to possibly start in his place vs #Jaguars: pic.twitter.com/SFpN4m0cjB — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 10, 2026

Jenkins was limited on Wednesday due to a back injury and wasn’t able to practice on Thursday whatsoever. That led to Barber taking snaps with the first team offense, a bright sign for the rookie out of Florida.

If Jenkins isn’t able to play on Sunday, Barber will become the second rookie to start for Cleveland on the offensive line. Here’s what Jenkins’ injury and Barber potentially starting could mean for the Browns against Jacksonville.

Barber flashed his abilities as a rookie in training camp and in the preseason

Barber started off Cleveland’s summer training camp listed as a right tackle, which he was drafted as in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Florida. Standing at six foot seven inches and weighing 320 pounds, Barber certainly has the size to be a tackle in the NFL.

That was before the Browns decided to move him to the interior of the offensive line as a right guard. Barber would go on to compete with Jenkins for the starting job and saw plenty of time at guard during their live preseason games.

In a few breakdowns of Barber’s tape when the Browns faced off against the Bills in the preseason, he was one of their best linemen on the field. His skills translated very well from being a tackle to playing guard and showed that he really understood his positioning during plays and where he needed to be and what to do to help their offense flow.

Whether it was the run game or passing game, Barber was showing shades of former Browns linemen Joel Bitonio in terms of getting up field to make blocks and force defenders to attempt to play away from him.

Just a couple of weeks ago, head coach Todd Monken had commented on the offensive line competition before the 53-man roster was set. Monken told reporters that Jenkins had the edge to start, especially as a veteran on the team. But Barber surely made that decision hard on their coaching staff.

Based on how much the Browns like Barber, they may not hesitate at all naming him the starter if there’s even a slight chance Jenkins could have a notable injury and need to rest. If that’s the case, Browns fans can head into Sunday’s game feeling confident that Barber can get the job done.