Browns Legend Calls for Cleveland To Draft Jeremiyah Love at No. 6 Overall

The Browns have the No. 6 pick in this year's NFL draft, and no one seems to have a clue about what direction Cleveland will take with that selection.

Right now, there's a sense that the Browns will either draft an offensive tackle or a wide receiver while exploring a trade down. But what if another great offensive skill player is available, one who isn't on the offensive line or at receiver?

Many draft analysts regard Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love as the top offensive player in this class, with some even ranking him as the No. 1 overall player.

Hanford Dixon wants the Browns to take Love

Even though the Browns spent a second-round pick on running back Quinshon Judkins last year, there’s still a possibility they could draft Love, and a Cleveland legend believes it would be a smart move.

Former Browns cornerback Hanford Dixon loves the idea of the Browns taking Love.

What's the fastest way to get to the end zone? PLAYMAKERS@HanfordDixon29 calls for the Browns to draft Jeremiyah Love at #6.



Win a FREE Bath: https://t.co/un4roGElkE pic.twitter.com/iZhptzqpw4 — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) April 17, 2026

"I think if we are fortunate enough to get a guy like Jeremiyah Love or an impact player, someone like that, on offense, then with that second pick, we can get an impact wide receiver that is going to help this offense," Dixon said on "The Top Dawg Show" via the BIGPLAY Sports Network.

It would be a smart move for the Browns to draft Love, even though he is a running back. The Browns need to find ways to reach the end zone, and with the lack of a standout wide receiver in this class, Love could be the all-pro-caliber player who shines in this class over the next five to ten years.

Cleveland is still not positioned to win this season, but adding a player like Love and then drafting a wide receiver with its 24th pick or even a No. 39 could significantly help the Browns get back to playing great football in a few years.

The Browns have to add great talent, and if they think a running back could be a game-changer, then that is the player they have to secure. Love would also take the pressure off whoever is playing quarterback for the Browns this year and next season, especially if they end up drafting a rookie during the 2027 draft.

If the Browns want to win games this season, their best chance lies in playing solid defense and establishing a strong running game. The combination of Love and Judkins could be a game-changer for the team and help them find success in the win column.