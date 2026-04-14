The Best Second-Round Gems in Cleveland Browns History (And How They Were Found)

Last NFL draft the Cleveland Browns took a chance on an undersized walk-on linebacker from UCLA and a running back stuck in a committee at Ohio State in the second round.

Those players turned into the DROY in Carson Schwesinger and the focal point of the run game in Quinshon Judkins.

The Browns haven’t always found that level of success in the second round, but they certainly found their share of talent before. Here’s a look back on some of Clevelnd’s biggest second round gems and how they became a Brown.

Nick Chubb

A very similar situation to Judkins, Chubb entered the NFL draft as part of a tandem with Sony Michel at Georgia. Michel was considered to be the better prospect, as Chubb suffered a serious looking leg injury during college.

Cleveland picked Chubb 35th overall and immediately changed the organization. Over the next few years Chubb would earn four Pro Bowl as he accumulated 7,000 yards and over 50 touchdowns for the team.

The second proud pick is the best running back Cleveland has had since Jim Brown, and is arguably the best offensive player the team has had since returning. Chubb is one of the best second round picks of any team in recent memory.

Joel Bitonio

During his time at Nevada, Bitonio was viewed as a slightly undersized offensive tackle who was extremely athletic. NFL teams had serious debates about whether he would be able to remain a tackle, or if he’d have to slide into the interior of the line.

Cleveland wasn’t scared to take that risk with the 35th pick in 2014. With a few star tackles on the team already, the Browns could easily slide him to left guard and allow him to develop.

Bitonio did just that. He started 178 career games and earned seven Pro Bowl nods en route to becoming one of the league’s top lineman. Once his retirement decision is finalized, he’ll be a real candidate for a gold jacket one day.

Webster Slaughter

The oldest player on this list, Slaughter came into the NFl draft with just four years of football experience in his life. The Browns still saw how much talent and potential he had and took him 43rd overall in 1986.

Slaughter caught 305 passes for 4,834 yards and 27 touchdowns over six seasons, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 1989. During that 1989 season he went over 1200 yards and six touchdowns.

Slaughter finished his time with the Browns top 10 in both yards and catches. He was inducted to the Browns Legend Program in 2020, solidifying his career as one of the best in Cleveland history.

Michael Dean Perry

Sometimes you have to let a player’s production speak for itself, even if the player doesn’t have the most eye-popping measurables.

That was the case in 1988 when Cleveland took Perry 50th overall out of Clemson. Perry had set a school record of 28 career sacks, but was considered undecided for his position.

Cleveland took him anyways and saw that production right away as Perry had six sacks and a touchdown as a rotational piece his rookie year.

From there he became the full-time starter, earning five Pro Bowls and four All-Pro nods over the next six years. He had over 50 sacks during his time in Cleveland and proved to be a top defensive lineman of the 90s.

Mitchell Schwartz

Heading into the draft Mitchell Schwartz was considered the safe offensive tackle prospect who had a low ceiling. Teams knew he could serve as a low-end start or a serviceable backup, but never expected an All-Pro caliber guy.

Cleveland took him 37th overall and immediately gave him the chance to play next to Hall of Famer Joe Thomas. Thomas helped mold Schwartz, who quickly became one of the most consistent and durable lineman in the league.

He developed a similar “Iron Man” streak to Thomas, starting every single game in Cleveland since being drafted. He helped the Browns have a top offensive line in the league, even when the rest of the team wasn’t finding success.

Schwartz ended his career with a few Super Bowls and an All-Pro with the Chiefs, proving he had the highest-ceiling of any tackle in the draft.