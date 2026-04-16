Jeremiyah Love Draws All-Pro NFL Player Comparison From Browns GM Andrew Berry

With the NFL Draft just a week away, the anticipation is weighing heavily on all of the Browns fans and possibly even heavier on the top names in Cleveland’s front office. By this point, those names like GM Andrew Berry and head coach Todd Monken should be set on the players that intrigue them, along with the guys that they could go without.

While the quarterback class this year is not the deepest, that doesn’t mean that the offensive playmakers fall short at other positions. Wide receivers are headlined by Big Ten standouts Carnell Tate and Makai Lemon; another Big Ten star, Kenyon Sadiq, leads the tight ends.

But, where the most talented offensive player lies may be the running back position with Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love.

What did Berry say about Love?

“He's special. If you think about some of the dual threat backs – CMC may be the post child for that – Jeremiyah has a lot of those same traits,” Andrew Berry had to say about Love.

Love finished 3rd in Heisman voting this past college football season, rushing for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns. Over his three-year college career, Love also caught 63 passes for 594 yards and six touchdowns.

In his time at Notre Dame, Love displayed insane athleticism that consisted of jaw-dropping hurdles on multiple occasions, an instant burst off the line, cutting ability to stun defenders, soft hands, and all at a solid frame of 6’0”, 214 pounds.

The obvious reaction to the possibility of Cleveland taking Love in the first round is that the team just drafted two running backs last season, Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson. Judkins had a great rookie season despite battling on every snap for room to run, and Sampson showed flashes of being a solid RB2.

Though Judkins is coming off of a season-ending ankle and fibula injury that he suffered in Week 16. His recovery time was expected to be 4-6 months, so he will be ready for the regular season, barring any setbacks.

Love is a rare talent at running back, the kind that teams will trade up just to have a chance at selecting. Also, depending on which team that is selecting will determine how they draft, based on need or the talent on the board.

We have seen crazier things during draft night, like the Falcons selecting QB Michael Penix Jr. at eighth overall after signing Kirk Cousins to a massive contract just a month earlier. It might even be more true in Cleveland that sometimes, all you need is love.