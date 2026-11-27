Through their first 10 games of the 2026 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns have gone 6-4 and proven they are a much better team than many expected heading into the year.

And due to that, the front office has focused on maintaining players who have had big roles in the success on the gridiron and inside the locker room.

Following the signing of defensive tackle Maliek Collins to a two-year extension back on Oct. 25, the Browns announced that veteran long snapper Rex Sunahara would be the next player to join the contract extension club.

Sunahara's extension broke on Friday, Nov. 27, with his contract reportedly being a four-year deal.

Browns long snapper Rex Sunahara — who grew up about 18 miles from Huntington Bank Field — signed a four-year contract extension with Cleveland. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2026

The 30-year-old joined the Browns ahead of the 2024 season, working his way from the practice squad to the 53-man roster before going on to play in 39 games since then.

From bouncing around NFL squads to ending up in the XFL at one point, and ultimately returning to Cleveland, the area he grew up in, Sunahara's ability to stay composed and know the journey would pay off is motivating for many.

In the Browns' press release, Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry praised his path to becoming a staple for the team's special teams unit.

"This is a cool moment for Rex as well as our organization because his journey is as blue-collar as they come," Berry said. "This is a local guy and former Bay High School Rocket who toiled in obscurity for five years before getting his first real opportunity on Sundays. I don't know that any of us could have honestly envisioned today even after signing him from the San Antonio Brahmas two years ago. We had an established long snapper and weren't able to keep Rex on the practice squad past the early portion of the season due to a roster squeeze.

"Yet, Rex kept working without knowing if his opportunity would come. Six weeks after releasing him from the practice squad, circumstances allowed us to finally provide Rex a legitimate opportunity on gameday. He performed at a high level and hasn't looked back since. We're excited to extend him and make him a core part of our special teams operation moving forward."

Sunahara's poise has made him one of the most valuable players on the team this season, especially considering Cleveland has had many games come down to the final few drives of the game. This season, Cleveland has won all six of their outings with game-winning drives.

Today the #Browns signed Rex Sunahara to a 4 year extension



From UFL long snapper to Special Teams Ace- the Bay Village native whole heartedly earned this pic.twitter.com/8Drb9pQjKx — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) November 27, 2026

Without precise snaps, kicker Andre Szmyt wouldn't be able to get off accurate kicks to clinch victories.

Along with the kicking side being so critical, pinning opponents back and flipping the field holds major importance as well. Sunahara's ability to get the ball perfectly into the hands of punter Corey Bojorquez has helped him rank third in the league in punt average at a mark of 49.9.

Sunahara is now expected to be in The Land through the 2030 season, keeping the special teams unit as familiar and tight-knit as possible.

His next chance to keep up that reliability for the unit will be on Sunday, Nov. 29, when the Browns take on the Las Vegas Raiders in a primetime clash at 8:20 p.m. EST from Huntington Bank Field.