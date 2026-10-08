Andre Szmyt Shares the Reason the Browns Special Teams Unit Has Found So Much Success

For the past decade or so, the Cleveland Browns have been searching for a kicker to fill the shoes, literally, of legendary kicker Phil Dawson.

The 20-year-career finished his career with 215 games, 441 field goals made and 518 extra points. He also kicked over 1,200 kickoffs, marking an incredibly long and reliable career in the NFL.

Fortunately, after years of searching for the next guy to take his spot as a long-term leg in The Land, the front office may have accidentally stumbled into finding one.

In late December 2024, Andre Szmyt was signed to the Browns' practice squad. He was then signed to a future contract in early 2024, before landing on the 53-man roster for the 2025 season.

And since then, he has been the starting kicker for Cleveland, beating out Dustin Hopkins along the way.

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns kicker Andre Szmyt (25) makes a field goal during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Across the last two seasons, Szmyt has locked down a long-term spot as the Browns' go-to leg when needed. While he hasn't yet landed a big contract, mainly because the NFL isn't willing to invest in kickers, he has been incredibly reliable and consistent.

The 28-year-old is knocking through 91.4% of his field goals and 97% of his extra points, with seven makes on kicks over 50 yards.

This season, he is a perfect 100% on both marks. He also made a game-winning 56-yarder against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football, marking yet another memorable moment in his young career.

When asked about what has made him so successful, he shared that the camaraderie with the special teams unit has led to him being so comfortable on the field.

"We're so close. I think that kind of camaraderie we have shows on the field. I mean, I trust those guys with everything," he said when asked about his ability to be confident when out on the field. "I know they're going to do their jobs to the absolute best, and then it kind of allows me to just go out there and play free and not just football, you know, like I know they got me outside the building, too.

"So I love those guys honestly, and I wouldn't be in the position I am without them."

Andre Szmyt opens up about his close relationship with Rex Sunahara and Corey Bojorquez, crediting their trust and camaraderie for helping him play with confidence.



"We're so close. I think that kind of camaraderie we have shows on the field. I mean, I trust those guys with… pic.twitter.com/Z7L7KI3gjS — BrownsNation.com (@BrownsNationcom) October 7, 2026

Szmy, Corey Bojorquez and Rex Sunahara have been a trio that has stood out the last few seasons, mainly due to just how consistent they have been.

Sunahara is always right on the money with his snaps, Bojorquez has averaged 40.4 yards per punt across the last five seasons, and Szmyt has done his job with the ball on the turf. That chemistry Smyt mentioned goes a long way, and it has been on full display in each of their productive roles.

While the defense and offense have both undergone plenty of changes, the unit remaining together shows just how important it is to build up a group that is so heavily bonded.

Looking to keep this momentum going and find win No. 4 on the campaign, they and the rest of the squad will return to the gridiron on Sunday, Oct. 11, for a matchup against the New York Jets. The two sides will clash at 1:00 p.m. EST.