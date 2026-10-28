Browns May Have Found Football’s Next Dynamic Duo in These Two Rookies

Coming into the 2026 NFL Season, the Cleveland Browns were in desperate need of wide receiver help.

Luckily for the organization, they were able to draft KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston in this past year's NFL Draft.

Seven weeks into their young careers, Concepcion and Boston are already proving that they are poised to be the NFL's next dynamic duo.

KC Concepcion is currently on pace for 73 catches for 800 yards



Denzel Boston is currently on pace for 50 catches and 900 yards



Just fantastic production from your two rookie wide receivers #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/FvyDtjQAJh — Big Mike (@big_mike9169) October 26, 2026

Putting Up Big Numbers

In the first seven weeks, each receiver has put up some big-time performances for the Browns.

For Boston, he leads all rookie receivers in touchdowns with three. Meanwhile, Concepcion is coming off a dominant game where he had eight receptions for 129 yards.

The two receivers rank second and third in total receiving yards, only behind the first receiver drafted, which was Carnell Tate.

Looking at the pace, both guys are projected to get close to that 1,000-yard mark. If they keep up the production they have had, there is no doubt they could both reach quadruple digits in their first season.

Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws to the end zone incomplete against Tennessee during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Future

As long as the injury bug doesn't come around too often or severely, Cleveland has their wide receiver room set for the foreseable future with the two rookies and second year man Isaiah Bond.

It's all just a matter of who the quarterback is.

If the Browns can find a top-tier guy, they will have the chance to put together a team that can win lots of games, go on playoff runs, and maybe just try and compete for that coveted championship.

Regardless, having multiple great receiving options means whoever does inevitably take over the offense will have help. It does not fully matter if the Browns have a top quarterback or not.

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) runs through the tackle of Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) in the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Young Team, Big Goals

Outside of Boston and Concepcion, the Browns have had back to back phenominal draft classes.

Some other big names the Browns have drafted in the past two season are:

Carson Schwesinger (2025)

Mason Graham (2025)

Quinshon Judkins (2025)

Harold Fannin Jr. (2025)

Shedeur Sanders (2025)

Spencer Fano (2026)

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (2026)

Austin Barber (2026)

If the Browns can figure out a quarterback that can take them to the playoffs in the near future, they can capitalize on all these star players being on their rookie contracts.

It's also a good time to note that they just traded for Jared Verse, who was drafted in 2024 and won DROY after his rookie campaign.

While Deshaun Watson has been winning games, how sustainable is the injury-prone 31-year-old? Now more than ever, Cleveland truly is a quarterback away.

Oct 24, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) runs with the football against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still More To Come

After the 2025 NFL Draft, I thought the Browns had to have just gotten lucky by getting so many great players. Then, they clearly did it again.

Something has changed in the front office, and Andrew Berry is seeing prospects clearer than ever.

Now is a great time to be reminded that Cleveland has 11 picks in the upcoming 2027 NFL Draft. Not only do they have two first-round picks, but over the past two seasons have been known to trade up and down and move all around the board while collecting more and more assets.

What if the Browns have another winning draft?

The future is clearly bright for a team with such a dark past. Cleveland, it's time to get excited.