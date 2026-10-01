Browns’ Passing Attack Gets Unexpected Good News Ahead of Week 4 Matchup Against Steelers

As the Cleveland Browns put the finishing touches on their prep for a key Week 4 showdown against division rivals Pittsburgh Steelers, the team received some unexpected good news on Wednesday night.

Cleveland’s passing attack will have one less thing to worry about when facing the Steelers, as Pittsburgh is sending cornerback Joey Porter Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys via trade.

Despite Porter already having been ruled out of Thursday night’s matchup with what was labeled a “back injury” on Wednesday, there was always the possibility of the team caving in on the cornerback’s contract demands and reuniting him with the team, at least in time to face the Browns’ during the Week 8 rematch in Pittsburgh.

Trade! The Steelers and Cowboys are finalizing a deal sending CB Joey Porter Jr. to Dallas, sources tell @ringer @netflixsports. pic.twitter.com/yy9UlQHdZ3 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 1, 2026

Now we know that Porter -- a former second round pick out of Penn State -- won’t be playing Cleveland twice a year for the foreseeable future, which ironically coincides with the Browns seemingly finding two genuine studs at the wide receiver position in rookie first-rounder KC Concepcion and rookie second-rounder Denzel Boston.

Porter’s exit leaves Pittsburgh with Jamel Dean and Asante Samuel Jr. as the teams main options at the corners to deal with Concepcion and Boston, with Jalen Ramsey playing inside at the slot position where he’ll likely have his hands full with tight end Harold Fannin Jr. Losing Porter like this, unable to come to an agreement on a contract extension will likely weaken the Steelers’ secondary in the long run.

Dallas’ deal for Porter will also put Pittsburgh in a bind if either of the starters go down with injury. Compensation for the fourth-year defender is being reported as a second round pick and a conditional sixth round pick.

When will the Browns face Joey Porter Jr. again?

With the Cowboys and Browns playing in different conferences, normally these teams would meet every four years thanks to divisional rotation. Since Cleveland opened the 2024 season hosting Dallas, they wouldn’t be scheduled to meet again until the 2028 regular season, unless intra-conference ranking pits them against one another for 2027 based on this season’s records.

Meanwhile, the Browns will no longer have to worry about facing one of the league’s most talented young cornerbacks twice a year. Over the span of his career, Porter has recorded 27 total tackles and two passes defended against the Browns in six games.

Of course, Porter’s rivalry against the Browns was also a family affair. His father, Joey Porter senior, played linebacker for the Steelers for eight seasons, from 1999 to 2006.