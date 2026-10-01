Browns Rookies Connecting More With Deshaun Watson As Season Rolls On

Two passes over 45 yards. Two touchdowns.

That's what starting quarterback Deshaun Watson did with wideout Denzel Boston across the first two weeks of the 2026 NFL regular season.

The deep ball might not always be there, but when it is, it is a thing of beauty. The two have now connected on nine passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns this season, helping build a solid connection early in the year. However, it is surprising to see how quickly the two have begun to look like such a dynamic duo, especially considering Boston has only been in The Land for a few months.

But that seems to be the norm, at least with Cleveland's 2026 draft class.

Sep 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates a two point conversion against the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Each player selected has quickly become a part of the team's offensive identity, with Boston and counterpart KC Concepcion bringing new talents to the wide receiver room, all while rookies Spencer Fano, Austin Barber and Parker Brailsford find their roles in the trenches.

Speaking specifically on Boston and Concepcion, Watson shared that the two will only continue to grow as weapons offensively as the season goes along. Not only will the 31-year-old signal caller become more comfortable getting them the rock, but they will both adapt to NFL defenses better, too.

"There's different looks," Watson said when asked about getting Concepcion more looks. "At the same time, these guys are rookies, KC and (Denzel) Boston. Any receiver or any person who knows that playing in the slot in the NFL is a lot. So, it takes some time to be able to recognize all the different coverages and things that defenses can do.

"The more reps, the more experience that we get playing with each other and seeing the same thing, it’ll get better for sure.

Deshaun Watson explains why his chemistry with KC Concepcion will improve, pointing to more reps and experience together as the key.



“There’s different looks. At the same time, these guys are rookies, KC and (Denzel) Boston. Any receiver or any person that knows that playing in… pic.twitter.com/ulVJ5mS9Bp — BrownsNation.com (@BrownsNationcom) September 30, 2026

It isn't like Watson and Concepcion's chemistry is nothing, as even with very few noteworthy moments, the 22-year-old wideout out of Texas A&M already has 20 targets on the year with 12 receptions and 80 yards receiving.

He has also been flexed four times in the rushing attack, picking up nine yards and a first down.

Seeing Watson recognize that Concepcion may not be being used to his fullest abilities is exciting, though, as it shows the controversial quarterback is staying open-minded to new opportunities and growth within the offense.

From left, Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44), quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) walk off the field during halftime of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While he may not be here after the 2026 campaign comes to a close, it is becoming more and more obvious by the week that Watson wants to build up the youth around him and win some football games.

Watson and Concepcion, along with the rest of the rookie class, will get a chance to return to the gridiron on Thursday, Oct. 1, when the Browns meet the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field.

For back-to-back home games, the Browns will get their first taste of Thursday Night Football this season with an 8:15 p.m. EST kickoff.