Browns Put Themselves in Unique Position Ahead of Sunday Outing Against Titans

It's time to see what the Cleveland Browns can do at pretty much full strength.

Following a slow start to the season in the injury department, Weeks 3 through 6 gave the Browns a lot to be concerned about. Key contributors on both sides of the ball were banged up and held off the gridiron.

But ahead of the Browns' Week 7 matchup with the Tennessee Titans, countless players were deemed healthy enough to suit up.

Of the bunch, the running back room's Dylan Sampson and Quinshon Judkins stand out, as neither has been healthy at the same time this season outside of the first quarter of Week 1. With both back and ready to go, the Browns have a chance to finally get the rushing attack going.

Their returns certainly make things interesting, though, as along the way, backups Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime have held down the fort pretty well.

So, on Sunday, Oct. 25, how will the Browns coaching staff use Sampson, Judkins, McLaughlin and Estime?

According to the official depth chart, Judkins is RB1, with Sampson, McLaughlin and Estime following in that order.

Judkins and Sampson

Sep 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) carries the ball against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through the first five games of the 2026 campaign, the second-year back has only posted 221 yards and one score on 73 carries. He is currently averaging a measly 3.0 yards per carry.

Coming off an injury last season, it was expected that he might not have as quick of a bounce, especially out of the gates, but Cleveland's play calling has him running right up the gut quite often. Not only is he not a workhorse, physical back in that capacity, but he also isn't getting the right holes created by the offensive line.

On Sunday, it would be nice to see the Browns limit his snap count, just to keep him healthy, but also give him more time to breathe if that is the way they plan to continue using him.

On Sampson's end, he is the speedster of the running back room.

As they did in 2025, he should continue being the team's go-to receiving back. Last year, he hauled in over 30 receptions for just north of 250 receiving yards and two touchdowns. With the Browns' offense finally becoming a bit more dynamic, he should get some usage by Watson outside in the flats.

Sampson is a player you just have to let get loose.

McLaughlin and Estime

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) carries the ball in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, here is where things get interesting for the Browns.

A team very rarely brings two players back from injury and thrusts them immediately into the heavy workload they previously had, especially at the running back positions where hits are taken left, right and center, meaning both McLaughlin and Estime should see time in the backfield Sunday.

Of the two, McLaughlin seems the most fit to see meaningful time on the field, having already made a pretty nice impact in limited opportunities.

He has 11 carries for 72 yards and one touchdown on the ground, while also grabbing four receptions for 14 yards.

Like Sampson, he has tremendous speed, and if he gets loose, he can take even the simplest of looks for six.

Now, if any of Sampson, Judkins or McLaughlin come up short and a goalline punch is needed, that is where Estime could see time on the field.

In his Browns debut last week, he found the end zone on a two-yard carry.

While he may not seem like a realistic option for many reps, he still certainly does have a role in Cleveland's offense. The only question will be what it looks like now with Sampson and Judkins back from injury.

The Browns and Titans will go toe-to-toe on Sunday, Oct. 25, at 1:00 p.m. EST from Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Browns will look to improve to 5-2 on the young 2026 campaign.