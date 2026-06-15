Cleveland Browns RB Dylan Sampson Poised For Breakout Year

The Cleveland Browns are in the midst of a rebuilding season, and while bot hsides of the ball will need extensive improvement through future NFL Drafts, the Browns have one player on the offensive side of the ball who can be a game wrecker for years to come.

Browns running back Dylan Sampson did not have the most exciting rookie year in the NFL, but has the tools to break out and make his mark on the league in year No. 2.

Sampson could develop into every down back

Sampson’s stats his rookie year left a bit to be desired, as he averaged just 2.7 yards per carry and was not able to find the end zone on the ground. Sampson had to play second fiddle for most of his rookie year, as running back Quinshon Judkins commanded most of the carries.

Sampson saw his playing time increase towards the ned of his rookie season when Browns running back Quinshon Judkins went down with an ankle injury and a fractured fibula in week 16.

Browns fans should be patient with Sampson's development

Oct 19, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (22) catches a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

While Sampson’s rookie year would be tough to look at as promising for his future, his performance at the collegiate level speaks for itself. Sampson was a monster in his final year at Tennessee, where he logged 1,491 rushing yards, 22 rushing touchdowns, and was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year for his performances.

Sampson was effective in passing game last season

Jun 9, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (22) runs the ball during mandatory mini camp at Cross Country Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Sampson could very well grow his role into an every down back by being effective on third down and in passing situations. Sampson saw a boost to his production when he was catching passes out of the backfield. Sampson recorded 33 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns when catching the ball out of the flat on third downs.

Sampson shouldn't see too much competition in the running back room for 2026 outside of Judkins. The Browns did not draft a running back in the 2026 NFL Draft, and Sampson is being viewed as the clear No. 2 running back in front of third-string back Raheim Sanders, who logged 27 carries for 92 yards and a touchdown last year.

While its very possible that Sampson will maintain his spot as the No. 2 back, he could potentially move up to an every down back. Judkins only averaged 3.6 yards per carry last season, which was 47th in the NFL.