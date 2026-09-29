Browns Rookie Could Get Increased Role Ahead of TNF Due to Injuries

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a Thursday night battle against their division rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After securing a 21-18 win over the Carolina Panthers in their home opener this past Sunday, the Browns now turn their attention to Pittsburgh on a short week. In their preparations, they’ll have to figure out who will start in one key position on the offensive line.

After learning of center Elgton Jenkins’ concussion he suffered against Carolina, the Browns now have to figure out who could step in as their starting center against the Steelers.

If Browns center Elgton Jenkins can't clear concussion protocol in time for Thursday Night Football, Luke Wypler would start, Todd Monken said. Rookie Parker Brailsford would be the backup.



"[Wypler has] done a great job of working himself back." — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 29, 2026

It’s never good when a former Pro Bowl player is expected to miss time, especially when it’s your starting center. Not to mention, Cleveland’s depth behind Jenkins is inexperienced.

As of now, it can be assumed that Luke Wypler will start in place of Jenkins for Thursday night’s game, according to head coach Todd Monken. However, rookie Parker Brailsford could see an increased role this week during practice.

Here’s why Brailsford could make his case for an even larger role with the Browns this week.

Brailsford provides higher upside, Browns know what they already have in Wypler

Browns center Parker Brailsford blocks as quarterback Deshaun Watson runs on the first day of minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus of the Cleveland Browns in Berea, Ohio on June 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

So far in Wypler’s career with the Browns, he’s only started one regular season game, and it wasn’t as their starting center. He saw one start at right guard back in 2023 as a rookie, and has been a back up ever since.

Of course, Brailsford has yet to start a game for Cleveland, as it is only his first year in the NFL. The Browns have had nothing but high praise for Brailsford since he was selected in the fifth round of this year's NFL draft.

Both Wypler and Brailsford are about the same size, so there isn’t a concern there. It really all boils down to who gives them the better chance at winning, especially against a stout Steelers defensive line.

Wypler and Brailsford have had about the same number of opportunities snapping the ball to starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, who’s been playing well enough to remain their starter moving forward.

Aug 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns center Luke Wypler (56) at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whoever Watson feels more comfortable with at center should ultimately be the way they go while awaiting Jenkins' return from injury.

Again, the Browns have seen more of Wypler over the last three years than they have with Brailsford. Needless to say, they haven’t seen much from Wypler, especially with the Browns going out and bringing in Jenkins during the offseason to be their starting center.

It will all depend on who performs better this week at practice. Brailsford has battled a few minor injuries during training camp and the preseason but seems to be at full health once again. Wypler has also worked his way back to full health, so they'll have two options ready to go for Thursday.

The Browns are already starting two rookies on their offensive line, both of which have had their ups-and-downs over the first three weeks. Who’s to say they won't start another rookie at some point this season?