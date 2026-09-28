Inside Deshaun Watson's Successes in Week 3 Win vs. Panthers

The Cleveland Browns were welcomed home for their season opener by an outstanding number of fans, who were the fuel that lit the fire to help the Browns secure a big win against the Carolina Panthers.

In the Browns’ 21-18 win over the Panthers, quarterback Deshaun Watson once again led this team down the field late in the fourth quarter to give them the lead with a decisive score.

While it wasn’t as impressive of a performance out of Watson in this game as it was in their week two win, it’s clear that his comfortability is coming back to him. That is the best news Browns fans could want to hear.

After countless disappointing outings in the past, Watson is slowly rebuilding his reputation on the field as Cleveland’s quarterback. Browns fans just want to win, and Watson has started to figure out what’s working for him this season.

The key for the Browns will be to continue putting Watson in position to do what has worked for him so far. Here are some of Watson’s successes from their week three win on Sunday.

Throwing downfield in the 10 to 15 yard range has been working well so far

When the Browns offense is firing on all cylinders, it seems to come when they find a rhythm in the passing game, especially when they call for motions and pick up on what the defense is lined up in. When Watson has his receivers open across the field, he’s been able to find them often.

Now, this wide receiver room is much more improved with their two rookies, especially Denzel Boston, who had two outstanding games to start the season. There seems to be a connection between Watson and Boston, especially in that 10-to-15-yard range.

Of course, the Browns won’t be able to get away with passing the ball anywhere upwards of 30 or more attempts a game unless they’re losing significantly. When they can find a balance between the run and pass game, the offense finds ways to control drives and the clock.

Watson’s mental seems much clearer, not afraid to scramble for extra yardage

What made Watson so lethal in the past was his ability to extend plays with his legs by running out of the pocket and taking off himself for first downs. Somehow after two Achilles injuries, Watson seems confident as ever in his ability to outrun defenders.

Watson ran for 45 yards on 11 carries in their win, which is on par with his rushing so far this season. Through three games, Watson has 24 carries for 105 yards, most of which were on plays he decided to extend by rolling out of the pocket or stepping up.

In the past, Watson used to hesitate when plays broke down and he needed to use his legs. It seems like he feels he needs to really leave it all on the field and just simply do whatever it takes to help the Browns win the game.

That was what helped Watson throw the game-winning touchdown pass to Harold Fannin Jr. late in the fourth quarter. Watson’s pocket broke down, so he decided to step up and scramble to lead his receivers into space, which resulted in Fannin Jr.’s score.

Watson and the Browns head into week four with a 2-1 record, and will host their division rival, the 2-1 Pittsburgh Steelers this Thursday night at Huntington Bank Stadium. Look for Watson and the offense to continue to build chemistry to secure another win.