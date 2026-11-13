Browns vs. Texans: 3 Matchups That Could Decide Sunday’s Game

Houston has won three of its last four after a 0-4 start.

A Texans win would pull them within half a game of Cleveland and give Houston the head-to-head edge in the AFC playoff race.

Luckily for the Browns, the Texans are beatable, and here is why:

Denzel Boston vs. Houston’s Secondary

Denzel Boston leads the Browns with 507 receiving yards and averages 15.8 yards per catch. The Houston Texans have allowed 31 completions of 20 yards or more this season, tied for the third most in the NFL. Boston will have a chance to build on his six catches for 98 yards against New Orleans, including a 60-yard reception.

DENZEL BOSTON MOSSED HIM pic.twitter.com/ZZdzSZtnpj — NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026

The caveat comes down to blocking, as the Browns' offensive line has struggled in recent weeks and has allowed 38 total sacks this season, the most in the NFL. If Deshaun Watson has time to get the ball deep to Boston, the Browns have a fighting chance.

Spencer Fano vs. Houston’s Edge Rush

Rookie left tackle Spencer Fano will be central to Cleveland’s chances of keeping Watson upright. Fano ranks 17th out of 71 qualifying NFL tackles with a 74.5 overall grade, according to PFF. Fano allowed a season-high eight pressures against Pittsburgh in Week 8.

Now he faces a Houston pass rush led by Will Anderson Jr., the Defensive Player of the Year betting favorite with an NFL-high 9.5 sacks.

Love to see this.



KC - orbit motion decoy (holds BS LB)

Fano - down block on Simmons (All-Pro)

Boston - crack block on PS safety

Barber - counter kickout

Fannin - counter pull for PS ILB

Judkins - tight course, make CB miss



Every key player mentioned here is 22yo or younger. pic.twitter.com/XW4Xue6x7h — Browns Film Breakdown (@BrownsFilmBDN) October 26, 2026

Fano’s best game of his young career came against the Tennessee Titans, when he earned a 92.2 overall PFF grade and allowed just two pressures on 41 pass-blocking snaps.

If Fano can come close to that performance, Cleveland will have a better chance to give Watson time to attack Houston downfield.

Jared Verse vs. Trent Brown

Jared Verse’s production has been debated in Cleveland this season. Verse has just 15 pressures, according to PFF, and no sacks through nine games, despite being a key part of the Myles Garrett trade and viewed as a cornerstone of the Browns' defense.

Verse acknowledged that he hasn’t played well and said he spoke with the team psychologist about what he described as a “mental block.”

#Browns DE Jared Verse said he's reflected a lot on his struggles this season and believes he's identified areas to help him be more productive, but a lot of that work has been on the mental side. It's why he took time to meet with the team psychiatrist to help him "self-build."… pic.twitter.com/8pxPv0OxgX — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 12, 2026

His next test comes against Houston right tackle Trent Brown. Brown ranks 42nd among 71 qualifying tackles with a 64.2 overall PFF grade. Brown has allowed 19 pressures and two sacks on 342 pass-blocking snaps, according to Core Football Labs.

Even if Verse doesn’t get his first sack, forcing C.J. Stroud out of the pocket could help limit Houston’s deep passing game.

The Bottom Line

Make no mistake, the Texans are not an easy matchup. Stroud has four 300-yard passing games this season, including a 384-yard, five-touchdown performance last week against the Chargers.

If Cleveland gives Watson time to find his receivers downfield and keeps Stroud from doing the same, the Browns can head into the bye at 6-4.