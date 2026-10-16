Browns Rookie Receives Highest PFF Grade among 2026 Draft Class

After five weeks of the 2026 NFL season, PFF put out their rookie rankings by overall grade.

While many believe Cleveland won the 2026 NFL Draft, the rookie who ranks atop all the others may not be the one you're thinking of from the Brown and Orange.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is looking special pic.twitter.com/zcF1Nj0Bsb — PFF (@PFF) October 15, 2026

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren has the highest PFF grade of any rookie this season through the first few games.

Somehow, the prospect fell all the way to pick 58 overall in April.

The Numbers

McNeil-Warren currently has a PFF grade of 89.9.

This number not only ranks him as the best of all rookies, but also the best of all 96 NFL safeties.

As for the stat line, EMW has 22 total tackles with only 4 targets allowed over 109 total snaps. Additionally, his average passer rating allowed per game is only 27.6.

Cleveland Browns safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) gestures during day 12 of training camp, Aug. 11, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pro Level Skills

But it's not necessarily the numbers that are the reason why the rookie is so great.

If you showed a regular fan highlights of the Browns defense, they could never tell McNeil-Warren is only five games in to his pro career.

The reason? His instincts.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is ready for primetime



Watch how he closes QUICK on both of these balls intended for DK Metcalf to make two high quality pass breakups 👀 pic.twitter.com/brnADB0XoX — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) October 2, 2026

Just watching the young stud is incredible. He is already out there jumping passes, making reads, and ultimately playing like a seasoned veteran. The Browns truly have found a playmaker for their secondary

At this point, he is just having to split snaps with Ronnie Hickman. Ultimately, the Browns may decide at some point in the future to move on from Hickman as well, which would free up more snaps for EMW.

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) scores on a touchdown reception during the fourth quarter against New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Other Rookie

Something else we can't just overlook is the other rookie on this PFF top-graded list, who you may have thought sat at the top. Denzel Boston has simply been a beast for the Browns this season.

In five games, the second-round pick out of Washington has 16 catches, with three of those being touchdowns.

Not only does he lead all rookies in receiver yards with 330, but here are some elite NFL names who Boston has out gained:

Malik Nabers (329 yards)

Trey McBride (308 yards)

Jamar Chase (289 yards)

George Kittle (268 yards)

Justin Jefferson (258 yards) (4 games played)

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clearly, the Cleveland Browns knew what they were doing in the 2026 NFL Draft, especially in the second round.

Outside of Emmanuel McNeil-Warren and Denzel Boston, the Browns have had great success from KC Concepcion, Austin Barber, and Spencer Fano.