The Cleveland Browns are Proving How They Won the 2026 NFL Draft
In this story:
Many people said the Cleveland Browns were the clear winners of the 2026 NFL Draft just days after the event had concluded.
But how have the 10 rookies actually panned out through the first four games?
Let's take a look at each Cleveland Selection.
Round 1, Pick 9: Spencer Fano - OT, Utah
The Browns came into the draft with first-round picks #6 and #24. However, on draft night, the Browns traded pick #6 to the Kansas City Chiefs.
To be able to move back three spots, pick up an extra third and fifth, and still take the guy they most likely would've selected at six is a major win for the Browns.
So far, Spencer Fano has been a huge addition for the Browns revamped offensive line. In four games, he has only allowed one sack and ranks 29th among 70 tackles according to PFF.
Round 1, Pick 24: KC Concepcion - WR, Texas A&M
After the Browns took KC Concepcion with their second first-round in the draft, the pick had a lot of mixed reactions.
Many fans and analysts noted worries of Concepcion having pass-catching issues.
Round 2, Pick 39: Denzel Boston - WR, Washington
Ever since selecting Denzel Boston early in the second round of the NFL Draft, he has been looked at as the steal of the draft.
In only four games, Boston averages over 20 yards per reception. He has a total of 13 catches for 284 yards and two touchdowns.
Not only does Boston have an impressive rookie stat line, he has also clearly become a favorite target of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Some may say he is even already the Browns WR1.
Round 2, Pick 58: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren - DB, Toledo
The Browns simply had a fantastic second round of the draft after trading back into the round to select Emmanuel McNeil-Warren.
Since joining the Browns, he has shown flashes that he can be one of the best safeties in all of football. His instincts, playmaking ability, and athleticism all show signs of greatness.
Through four games, he has played behind other Cleveland DBs like Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman. While his stat line may not look the greatest on paper, his film proves otherwise.
Round 3, Pick 86: Austin Barber - OT, Florida
It almost feels like a broken record repeating the same saying, "the Browns got a steal here."
Yet that is the case once again. When you can go out and draft a 6'7" 300lb tackle in the third round, and have that guy come in and start at guard, that is a huge win.
Barber ranks 22nd among 70 guards in the NFL according to PFF. Through 244 snaps played already, Barber has not let up a single sack.
Round 5, Pick 146: Parker Brailsford - C, Alabama
While the Browns took the fourth round off from selecting players, they got right back to it in the fifth.
Cleveland took their third lineman in the draft with Brailsford. Since joining the team, the man out of Alabama has not yet seen the field in regular season action.
Round 5, Pick 149: Justin Jefferson - LB, LSU
Despite having the same name as one of the NFLs best WRs, Jefferson plays on the other side of the ball.
Like Brailsford, Jefferson hasn't seen his first regular-season action yet. For now, he is a depth piece in that strong Browns linebacker room.
Round 5, Pick 170: Joe Royer - TE, Cincinnati
After the Browns selected Royer, he has dealt with issues off the field. At the moment he is not even with the team and listed as OUT in the fourth-string TE position.
Round 6, Pick 182: Taylen Green - QB, Arkansas
With the first pick of round six, the Browns drafted their third quarterback in two years. This time, they went with the raw talent with an incredible amount of athleticism.
While Green has also not yet seen the field, head coach Todd Monken talked about potentially holding Green as QB2 to bring in for some designed runs.
The 6'6" quarterback ran a 4.36 40-yard dash. There is definitely some potential there for Cleveland to use.
Round 7, Pick 248: Carsen Ryan - TE, BYU
The Browns used their final pick of the night on another tight end.
Ryan is currently listed as the Browns third-string TE, and has not played his first NFL game yet.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Louis Timura is a student sports broadcaster and content creator. He currently attends Ashland University while pursuing a degree in Digital Media Production.