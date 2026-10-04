The Cleveland Browns are Proving How They Won the 2026 NFL Draft

Many people said the Cleveland Browns were the clear winners of the 2026 NFL Draft just days after the event had concluded.

But how have the 10 rookies actually panned out through the first four games?

Let's take a look at each Cleveland Selection.

Jun 9, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns tackle Spencer Fano (55) and running back Michael Burton (34) run to block during a play at mandatory mini camp at Cross Country Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Round 1, Pick 9: Spencer Fano - OT, Utah

The Browns came into the draft with first-round picks #6 and #24. However, on draft night, the Browns traded pick #6 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

To be able to move back three spots, pick up an extra third and fifth, and still take the guy they most likely would've selected at six is a major win for the Browns.

So far, Spencer Fano has been a huge addition for the Browns revamped offensive line. In four games, he has only allowed one sack and ranks 29th among 70 tackles according to PFF.

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion (1) makes a catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Round 1, Pick 24: KC Concepcion - WR, Texas A&M

After the Browns took KC Concepcion with their second first-round in the draft, the pick had a lot of mixed reactions.

Many fans and analysts noted worries of Concepcion having pass-catching issues.

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) attempts to make a catch over Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Round 2, Pick 39: Denzel Boston - WR, Washington

Ever since selecting Denzel Boston early in the second round of the NFL Draft, he has been looked at as the steal of the draft.

In only four games, Boston averages over 20 yards per reception. He has a total of 13 catches for 284 yards and two touchdowns.

Not only does Boston have an impressive rookie stat line, he has also clearly become a favorite target of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Some may say he is even already the Browns WR1.

Good back-and-forth at Browns training camp today. 7-on-7, rookie safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren comes from depth to get the PBU on the Shedeur Sanders pass. pic.twitter.com/psHZWkc9VV — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 3, 2026

Round 2, Pick 58: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren - DB, Toledo

The Browns simply had a fantastic second round of the draft after trading back into the round to select Emmanuel McNeil-Warren.

Since joining the Browns, he has shown flashes that he can be one of the best safeties in all of football. His instincts, playmaking ability, and athleticism all show signs of greatness.

Through four games, he has played behind other Cleveland DBs like Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman. While his stat line may not look the greatest on paper, his film proves otherwise.

Browns tackle Austin Barber is greeted by a youth football team as he takes the field at Browns training camp, July, 31, 2026, in Berea. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Round 3, Pick 86: Austin Barber - OT, Florida

It almost feels like a broken record repeating the same saying, "the Browns got a steal here."

Yet that is the case once again. When you can go out and draft a 6'7" 300lb tackle in the third round, and have that guy come in and start at guard, that is a huge win.

Barber ranks 22nd among 70 guards in the NFL according to PFF. Through 244 snaps played already, Barber has not let up a single sack.

Jul 29, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns center Parker Brailsford (52) at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Round 5, Pick 146: Parker Brailsford - C, Alabama

While the Browns took the fourth round off from selecting players, they got right back to it in the fifth.

Cleveland took their third lineman in the draft with Brailsford. Since joining the team, the man out of Alabama has not yet seen the field in regular season action.

Aug 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Justin Jefferson (17) at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Round 5, Pick 149: Justin Jefferson - LB, LSU

Despite having the same name as one of the NFLs best WRs, Jefferson plays on the other side of the ball.

Like Brailsford, Jefferson hasn't seen his first regular-season action yet. For now, he is a depth piece in that strong Browns linebacker room.

Cleveland Browns tight end Joe Royer runs during team OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus of the Cleveland Browns in Berea, Ohio on June 2, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Round 5, Pick 170: Joe Royer - TE, Cincinnati

After the Browns selected Royer, he has dealt with issues off the field. At the moment he is not even with the team and listed as OUT in the fourth-string TE position.

Sep 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Taylen Green (15) warms up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Round 6, Pick 182: Taylen Green - QB, Arkansas

With the first pick of round six, the Browns drafted their third quarterback in two years. This time, they went with the raw talent with an incredible amount of athleticism.

While Green has also not yet seen the field, head coach Todd Monken talked about potentially holding Green as QB2 to bring in for some designed runs.

The 6'6" quarterback ran a 4.36 40-yard dash. There is definitely some potential there for Cleveland to use.

Jul 29, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Carsen Ryan (48) blocks safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Round 7, Pick 248: Carsen Ryan - TE, BYU

The Browns used their final pick of the night on another tight end.

Ryan is currently listed as the Browns third-string TE, and has not played his first NFL game yet.