Browns Rookie Receives High Praise from Superstar Receiver

After the week four Thursday Night Football matchup where the Cleveland Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers, one of Pittsburgh's best players highlighted a Browns rookie.

Denzel Boston grew up in South Hill, Washington, which is about an hour away from Seattle.

Naturally, Boston grew up supporting his hometown team, the Seattle Seahawks.

After Thursday Night's game, former Seahawk and now Pittsburgh Steeler DK Metcalf gave praise to the rookie.

Metcalf went on to tell Boston that he was "a fan of his game", to which Boston smiled as he grew up watching Metcalf torch defenses in Seattle.

Browns rookie WR Denzel Boston said Steelers WR DK Metcalf told him after their teams faced off that he was a fan of his game.



It was a cool moment for Boston, who grew up a Seahawks fan. pic.twitter.com/LQ8wvLdtVo — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) October 7, 2026

Superstar Comparisons

Coming out of the University of Washington, Boston was scouted similarly to Metcalf.

Many analysts commented on the size comparison. For Boston, he stands at 6'4", 215 lbs. For Metcalf, he stands at the same height but weighs about 20 pounds more.

While Boston did not compete in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine or a Washington Pro Day before entering the league, he showed his playmaking ability and breakaway speed in week two against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On the field, Metcalf is looked at as a serious deep threat receiver, who will most likely win one on one coverages given a decent ball. Many defenses have grown to be scared of playing him.

For Boston, so far through four games of his career, he has been more of a safety net for Deshaun Watson. Despite this, he has still made some remarkable plays.

Aug 22, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Future

As of now, the sky is the limit for Denzel Boston. In his first four games, he has 13 receptions for 284 yards and two touchdowns.

In many people's eyes, he is being looked at as the favorite to win the 2026 offensive rookie of the year award.

But fans are also forgetting about another man.

Jun 11, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion (1) and wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) exit the field during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dynamic Duo is Coming

With the emergence of Denzel Boston, some are forgetting that Cleveland also spent one of their first-round picks on KC Concepcion.

With Boston potentially becoming the team's deep threat, Concepcion gets to play the role of quick slant, shifty, and slot wide receiver.

By having both young receivers available, Boston and Concepcion are poised to make defenses crazy having to try and defend either guy.

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) takes teh field before the game at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regardless, after years of bouncing between Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr, Amari Cooper, and Jerry Jeudy, it looks like the Browns are finally going to have some stability in the receiver room going forward.

The future is bright for the Cleveland Browns.